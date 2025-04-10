NBA SGP Picks April 10: Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Parlay Bet With +320 Odds

The 2024-25 regular season is nearly over and the playoffs begin in less than two weeks. Most teams have two-to-three games left to play. However, the race in the West for playoff seeding is still going strong.

Just one and a half games separate the current fourth-eighth seeds in the West. That includes the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies with (+330) odds. The Timberwolves are favored by two points on the road.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Apr. 10, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, April 10

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves is a pick ’em betting line tomorrow night. Memphis is one game ahead of Minnesota in the standings. Anthony Edwards called it “the biggest game of the season.” 8:30 p.m., TNT. — Jonah Dylan (@TheJonahDylan) April 9, 2025

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Same Game Parlay Picks

Anthony Edwards Over 3.5 three-pointers, Ja Morant Over 24.5 points, & Rudy Gobert Over 11.5 rebounds (+320)

Heading into their matchup on Thursday night, just one game separates the Timberwolves and Grizzlies in the West. Minnesota is winless in two attempts vs. Memphis this season. Additionally, they are eighth in the West while the Grizzlies are sixth. That’s the difference between missing and making the play-in tournament. All-star SG Anthony Edwards called it “the biggest game of the season” for Minnesota on Thursday. Edwards (27.4) points and (10.2) three-pointers attempted per game this season. In five of his last six games, Edwards has recorded over three-and-half three-pointers. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have a 47-32 record heading into their matchup on Thursday vs. Minnesota. Memphis is 2-0 vs. the Timberwolves this season and will look for the season series sweep tonight. As of Wednesday night’s games, the Grizzlies are clinging to sixth place in the West. Two West teams with a winning record will be in the play-in tournament. The Grizzlies hope to not be one of them. A win on Thursday night would go a long way for Memphis. In nine of his last 10 games, Ja Morant has scored over 24.5 points for the Grizzlies. He’s been on an offensive hot streak. Morant over 24.5 points is the second leg of our three-leg parlay on Thursday for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies.

For the Timberwolves to make a deep postseason run, they need help from their secondary stars. That includes someone like Rudy Gobert. The 32-year-old is in his 12th professional season, his third with Minnesota. In 2024-25, Gobert is averaging (11.6) points, (10.8) rebounds, (1.8) assists, and (1.4) blocks per game. It’s his 10th consecutive season averaging a double-double. Gobert is a menace on the defense and is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year. In six of his last seven games, Gobert has recorded over 11.5 rebounds. That is the third and final leg for our Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies parlay on Thursday.