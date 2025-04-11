NBA SGP Picks April 11: Clippers vs. Kings Parlay Bet With +300 Odds

Friday, April 11, will be the fourth and final meeting of the 2024-25 regular season between the Clippers and Kings. LA is 3-0 vs. Sacramento this season. The Kings are home Friday night to avoid the season series sweep.

Tonight’s game is an important game for both teams. They’re both still fighting for playoff seeding in the West. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Clippers vs. Kings with (+300) odds. The Clippers are favored by 6.5 points on the road.

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, April 11

ALL 30 TEAMS IN ACTION. 2 GAMES LEFT EACH. In the East… 🍿 NYK 1 game above IND for #3

🍿 MIL 2 games above DET for #5

🍿 CHI 1 game above MIA for #9 In the West… 🍿 LAL 1 game above DEN, LAC for #3

🍿 SAC 1 game above DAL for #9

🍿 1 game separates DEN, LAC, GSW, MEM,… pic.twitter.com/RmsEk5Tu7w — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2025

Clippers vs. Kings Same Game Parlay Picks

All 30 NBA teams are in action on Friday, April 11. The Los Angeles Clippers will be on the road to face the Sacramento Kings. It’s their fourth and final meeting of the 2024-25 regular season. Sacramento is winless in three attempts vs. LA this season. As of Friday, the Clippers are fifth in the West and the Kings are in ninth. The Kings only have a one-game lead over the Mavericks in the tenth. This season DeMar DeRozan is averaging (22.5) points per game this season. In four of his last six games, DeRozan has recorded over 23.5 points. That is the first of three legs for our Clippers vs. Kings parlay on Friday.

The Clippers and Nuggets both have a 48-32 record heading into their respective games on Friday. Denver is home to face the Grizzlies and LA is on the road to face the Kings. Los Angeles is 3-0 vs. Sacramento in 2024-25. A win tonight for the Clippers could be the difference between missing and making the play-in tournament. Clippers’ James Harden is averaging (8.7) assists per game this season. In four of his last five games. That is the second of three legs for our Clippers vs. Kings parlay on Friday night.

For the third consecutive season, Domatas Sabonis is leading the NBA in rebounds per game. His (13.9) per game in 2024-25 is a new career-high for the 28-year-old. He’s started 68 of the Kings’ 80 games this season. On top of his (13.9) rebounds, he’s averaging (19.1) points and (6.1) assists per game. If the Kings want to be ninth in the West play-in tournament, they need a win tonight vs. the Clippers. In six of his last eight games, Domantas Sabonis has recorded over 11.5 rebounds. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay on Friday for Clippers vs. Kings. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same game parlay picks have (+300) odds.