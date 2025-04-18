NBA SGP Picks April 18: Heat vs. Hawks Parlay Bet With +320 Odds

The Heat are on the road Friday night to face the Hawks in the Eastern Conference’s final play-in game. Winner earns the #8 seed in the playoffs, and the loser’s season is over.

Miami beat Chicago in the #9 vs. #10 play-in game Wednesday. Atlanta lost to the Magic on Tuesday night in the #7 vs. #8 play-in game. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Heat vs. Hawks with (+320) odds. Atlanta is favored by one point at home.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Apr. 18, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, April 18

Heat vs. Hawks Same Game Parlay Picks

Tyler Herro Over 25.5 points, Trae Young Over 24.5 points, & Bam Adebayo Over 9.5 rebounds (+320)

One team will earn a playoff bid tonight in the East, and the other’s 2024-25 season will end. The Heat and Hawks will meet for the fifth time this year. These Southeast Division rivals split the regular season series at two games apiece. Miami is searching for its sixth straight postseason appearance and Atlanta its first since 2022-23. One player who’s led the Heat offensively all season is SG Tyler Herro. He’s averaging a career-high 23.9 points per game this season. He had 38 points on Wednesday vs. the Bulls. In eight of his last 13 games, Herro has recorded over 24.5 points. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay on Friday for Heat vs. Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks lost on Tuesday night to the Orlando Magic in the #7 vs. #8 play-in game. At this point in the season, the Hawks are without key players due to injury. That includes Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela. Atlanta has had to make do with the players they have on the roster. That’s why the Hawks found themselves in the play-in tournament in the first place. Against the Magic on Tuesday, Trae Young finished the game with 28 points and was ejected late in the fourth quarter. In five of his last eight games, Young has recorded over 24.5 points. That is the second of three legs for our Heat vs. Hawks parlay.

Miami made light work of the Bulls on Wednesday night. The Heat built a double-digit lead early, and Chicago was not able to recover. Four players finished in double figures in scoring. Tyler Herro led the team with 38 points. Bam Adebayo had 15 points on Wednesday and led the team with 12 rebounds vs. Chicago. Adebayo is averaging 9.6 rebounds per game in 2024-25. In four of his last seven games, Adebayo has recorded over 9.5 rebounds. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay on Friday for Heat vs. Hawks. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same-game parlay picks have (+320) odds.