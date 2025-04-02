NBA SGP Picks April 2: Knicks vs. Cavaliers Parlay Bet With +360 Odds

The 2024-25 NBA regular season will end in a few weeks. Some teams are preparing for a postseason run, others are getting ready for the 2025 draft.

On Wednesday, two Eastern Conference contenders will face off. The Knicks are on the road to play the Cavaliers. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers with (+360) odds. Cleveland is favored by (10.5) points at home.

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, April 2

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Same Game Parlay Picks

Darius Garland Over 6.5 assists, O.G. Anunoby Over 20.5 points, & Evan Mobley Over 7.5 rebounds (+360)

The Cavaliers are 60-15 this season heading into their matchup vs. the Knicks on Wednesday. Cleveland has a four-game lead in the Eastern Conference. They still have two more games to play vs. New York including their matchup on Wednesday evening. In their last 10 games, the Cavaliers are 5-5. They’re coming off a 127-122 win vs. the Clippers on Sunday. This season, Darius Garland is averaging a team-high (6.7) assists per game. Garland has over 6.5 assists in 10 of his last 16 games for the Cavs. That is the first leg of a three-leg parlay for Knicks vs. Cavaliers on Tuesday.

New York is playing the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday. The Knicks beat the 76ers at home 105-91. They are on the road tonight to face the Cavaliers. In their last 10 games, the Knicks are 6-4 and have won three straight. Jalen Brunson (ankle) will not be available for the Knicks. He is still recovering and the team hopes he will be ready to go for the playoffs. With Brunson out, one player has stepped up offensively for the Knicks. That is forward O.G. Anunoby. In 12 of his last 16 games, Anunoby has scored over 20.5 points for the Knicks. Anunoby has scored at least 23 points in seven consecutive games. O.G. Anunoby over 20.5 points is the second leg for our Knicks vs. Cavs parlay.

In 2024-25, Donovan Mitchell has made sacrifices for his teammates. Previously, Micthell was worried about how many points he was scoring and keeping his stats up. However, the six-time all-star has taken a step back this season and is letting other teammates develop. One player who’s grown offensively because of it is Evan Mobely. He’s averaging a career-high (18.6) points per game for Cleveland in 2024-25. For the second consecutive season, Mobley is shooting at least (.370) percent from beyond the arc. The big man always had elite defensive skills and he’s now becoming a two-way all-star. In 12 of his last 16 games, Mobley has over 7.5 rebounds. This is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay for Knicks vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday.