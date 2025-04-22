NBA SGP Picks April 22: Grizzlies vs. Thunder Parlay Bet With +360 Odds

The Thunder gave the Grizzlies a historic loss on Sunday afternoon. It’s a game that Memphis must erase from their memory if they want a chance to make this a series.

Memphis lost by 51 points in Game 1 to the Thunder. It’s the fifth-largest margin of victory in the postseason and the largest ever in a Game 1. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Grizzlies vs. Thunder with (+360) odds. Oklahoma City is favored by 14 points on Tuesday night at home.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Apr. 22, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, April 22

We’ve got our matchup ⚡️ Thunder vs Grizzlies in Round 1 starts this Sunday at @PaycomCenter 🏠 pic.twitter.com/HD9Fizrcju — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 19, 2025

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Same Game Parlay Picks

Jalen Williams Over 19.5 points, Ja Morant Over 20.5 points, & Chet Holmgren Over 1.5 three-pointers (+360)

On Sunday, the Thunder completely dismantled the Grizzlies in Game 1. Oklahoma City had a 30+ point lead at halftime, and that grew larger in the second half. The final score of the game was 131-80, a 51-point margin of victory. That is the largest margin of victory in a Game 1. It was an all-around team performance from OKC on Sunday. Their leading scorer was Aaron Wiggins off the bench with 21. Jalen Williams led all starters with 20 points in Game 1. In 11 of his last 14 games, Williams has recorded over 19.5 points. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay on Tuesday for Grizzlies vs. Thunder.

The Grizzlies lost historically in Game 1 vs. the Thunder on Sunday. Memphis fired head coach Taylor Jenkins ahead of the playoffs. Interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo has been thrown into the fire for the playoffs. Against the Thunder in Game 1, Memphis lost by 51 points. Ja Morant and Marvin Bagley III each scored 17 points against OKC. Morant was the only starter to finish in double figures in scoring. In 11 of his last 12 games, Morant has scored over 20.5 points. Memphis will need a heroic effort from Morant on Tuesday if they want to tie the series at one game apiece. However, the Thunder have one of the best defenses in the NBA this season.

Oklahoma City was thriving by playing team basketball on Sunday in Game 1. The Thunder built a lead in the first half, and they never let up. All five starters finished in double figures in scoring for OKC. In just 21 minutes of action, PF Chet Holmgren has 19 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks. That was his 11th career postseason game for the Thunder, and his second playoff double-double. Holmgren was 3-4 from beyond the arc on Sunday vs. the Grizzlies. In four of his last five games, Holmgren has recorded over 1.5 made threes. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay for Grizzlies vs. Thunder on Tuesday. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same-game parlay picks have (+360) odds.