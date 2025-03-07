Friday, March 7, there are eight NBA games for fans to watch and bet on. At 7:30 on ESPN, the Memphis Grizzlies will be in Dallas to face the Mavericks.

Later at 10:00 p.m. EST, the Phoenix Suns will be in Denver to face the Nuggets. Below, we’ll look at two different same-game parlays for Grizzlies-Mavericks & Suns-Nuggets. Both games will air on ESPN.

NBA SGP Picks: Best Same-Game Parlay Bets For Grizzlies-Mavs & Suns-Nuggets on March 7

Same Game Parlay for Grizzlies vs. Mavs:

Naji Marshall Under 16.5 points & Desmond Bane Over 19.5 points (+175)

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Memphis Grizzlies in their third of four meetings in 2024-25. It’s the second game of back-to-back for the Mavericks. They had eight healthy players on Thursday night vs. the Bucks. Dallas lost 137-107. Naji Marshall made his 16th start of the season for Dallas on Thursday. He scored 22 points. Marshall has scored under 16.5 points in 17 of his last 21 games. The first leg of this two-leg parlay is Naji Marshall under 16.5 points.

Memphis has lost four straight games heading into their matchup on Friday night vs. the Mavericks. It’s a chance for the team to get back on track. Shooting guard Desmond Bane is averaging (18.5) points per game this season. Down from his career-high (23.7) in 2023-24. However, Bane has scored over 19.5 points in 14 of his last 19 games. The second and final leg of this parlay is Desmond Bane over 19.5 points vs. Dallas. According to odds via BetOnline, this parlay has (+175) odds.

Same Game Parlay for Suns vs. Nuggets:

Kevin Durant Over 24.5 points & Nikola Jokic Over 11.5 rebounds (+140)

Kevin Durant and the Suns are on the road tonight for their fourth and final matchup of the season against the Nuggets. Phoenix is 1-2 in the season series. Their most recent meeting was Febrary 8 when the Suns lost 122-105. In 49 games this season, Suns PF Kevin Durant is averaging (26.9) points per game. He’s never averaged under 20+ points per game in his 17-year career. Durant has scored over 24.5 points in eight of his last 13 games. That is leg #1 of this two-leg parlay.

The second leg of this parlay is Nikola Jokic to has more than 11.5 rebounds. Jokic has played in 56 of Denver’s 62 games this season. He is averaging (12.8) rebounds per game in 2024-25. It’s the second-highest average of his career. On top of that, Jokic is averaging (28.8) points, (10.4) assists, and (1.8) steals per game. Jokic has over 11.5 rebounds in nine of his last 15 games. It’s the first time in Jokic’s career that he is averaging a triple-double for the season. According to odds odds via BetOnline, this parlay has (+140) odds.