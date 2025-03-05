Tonight, Wednesday, March 5, ESPN has a double-header of NBA action. Starting at 7:00 p.m. EST, the Miami Heat will be on the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At 9:30, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in Memphis to face the Grizzlies. Below, we’ll look at two different same-game parlays for Heat-Cavs & Thunder-Grizzlies.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of March. 5, 2025

NBA SGP Picks: Best Same-Game Parlay Bets For Heat-Cavs & Thunder-Grizzlies on March 5

Same Game Parlay for Heat vs. Cavs:

Bam Adebayo Over 8.5 rebounds and Evan Mobley Over 15.5 points (+105)

Tonight’s matchup between the Heat and Cavaliers is their third and final meeting in 2024-25. Cleveland has only lost 11 times this season and one of them was to Miami on December 8. They played again on January 29 and the Cavs won by 20 points. The Heat come into this matchup vs. Cleveland with several injuries. Center Ke’leel Ware is out Wednesday and that means Bam Adebayo will control the rebounding for Miami.

The first leg of our parlay is Bam Adebayo to have over (8.5) rebounds. He’s averaging (9.9) rebounds per game this season. Adebayo has over (8.5) rebounds in seven of his last 13 games. The second and final leg of the parlay is Cleveland’s Evan Mobley to record over (15.5) points. Mobley is having a career-best season averaging (18.6) points per game. He has over (15,5) points in 10 of his last 13 games. This parlay had odds of (+105) via BetOnline.

Same Game Parlay for Thunder vs. Grizzlies:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 31.5 points and Ja Morant Over 6.5 assists (+163)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road Wednesday night for their third of four meetings this season vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have won both of the previous matchups. The 26-year-old is averaging a league-leading (32.6) points per game in 2024-25. That is a new career-high for SGA. He is the run-away betting favorite to win MVP this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over (31.5) points is the first leg of our second parlay. In 10 of his last 21 games, he’s had over (31.5) points. That includes four 50+ point games in his last 19 contests. The second leg of this parlay is Memphis’ Ja Morant to record over (6.5) assists. Morant is averaging (7.4) assists per game in 2024-25. Additionally. Morant has over (6.5) assists in seven of his last 14 games. This parlay has odds of (+163) via BetOnline.