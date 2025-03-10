There are 12 NBA games on Monday, March, 10 for fans to watch and bet on. At 7:30 p.m. EST, the Lakers are on the road in Brooklyn to face the Nets. It’s their second matchup of the season vs. Los Angeles.

Later at 10:30 p.m. EST, the Knicks are on the road to face the Sacramento Kings. Below, we’ll look at two different same-game parlays for Lakers-Nets & Knicks-Kings.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Mar. 10, 2025

NBA SGP Picks: Best Same-Game Parlay Bets For Lakers-Nets & Knicks-Kings on March 10

Same Game Parlay for Lakers vs. Nets:

Luka Doncic Over 7.5 assists & Cam Johnson Over 17.5 points (+140)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are playing extremely well since Luka Doncic arrived. Against Brooklyn on Monday, the Lakers will be without LeBron James. He suffered a groin injury and is out for at least 1-2 weeks. Los Angeles was dominating with James and Doncic on the court. The team will rely heavily on Luka while they wait for LeBron’s return. In 11 games with the Lakers, Doncic has recorded over 7.5 assists five times. With James out, he’ll be responsible for setting his teammates up. That is the first leg of this two-leg parlay.

Brooklyn is without SG Cam Thomas against the Lakers. They’ll miss his (23.8) points per game. However, Cam Johnson is expected to play on Monday after missing Brooklyn’s last game. He’s averaging a career-high (19.0) points per game in 2024-25. The second leg of this two-leg paray is Cam Johnson to record over 17.5 points. While only doing that in eight of his last 17 games, Brooklyn will need his offensive production without Thomas. According to odds via BetOnline, this parlay has (+140) odds.

Same Game Parlay for Knicks vs. Kings:

Jonas Valanciunas Over 9.5 rebounds & O.G. Anunoby Over 15.5 points (+125)

At 33-30 this season, the Kings are ninth in the West with 19 games left. Sacramento is 6-4 in their last 10 games and is coming off a 111-110 loss in OT on Sunday. Power forward Domantas Sabonis is dealing with a hamstring strain and will not be available. While Sabonis has been out, Jonas Valanciunas has been rebounding the ball at a high level. He has over 9.5 rebounds in five of his last six games. That is leg number one of our second two-leg parlay.

New York is on the road Monday night to face the Kings. They are 5-5 in their last 10 and have lost three straight. Additionally, all-star PG Jalen Brunson suffered an ankle injury. He will reportedly miss two weeks. While Brunson is out, the Knicks will turn to other capable scorers like O.G. Anunoby. He is averaging (16.4) points per game for New York this season. In seven of his last 12 games, Anunoby has scored over 15.5 points. The Knicks will need his offensive production to beat the Kings. According to odds via BetOnline, this parlay has (+125) odds.