On Thursday, March 6, six NBA matchups are happening across the league. The Indiana Pacers are on the road at 7:30 p.m. EST to face the Atlanta Hawks.

At 10:00 p.m. on TNT, the New York Knicks will be in Los Angeles to face the Lakers. Below, we’ll look at two different same-game parlays for Pacers-Hawks & Knicks-Lakers.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of March. 6, 2025

NBA SGP Picks: Best Same-Game Parlay Bets For Pacers-Hawks & Knicks-Lakers on March 6

GAMEDAY! 🏀 – Knicks vs Lakers

📍 – Los Angeles, California

📺 – 10 PM EST on TNT

🎰 – Over/Under 229.5

💸 – Lakers -4.5

Same Game Parlay for Pacers vs. Hawks:

Pascal Siakam Under 6.5 rebounds & Caris LeVert Over 16.5 points (+260)

The Pacers will be on the road on Thursday night for their second of three meetings vs. the Hawks. Indiana beat Atlanta 132-127 on February 1. Pascal Siakam has been in a slump offensively for Indiana, scoring 20+ points in two of his last nine games. Additionally, his rebounds are down. Siakam has less than 6.5 rebounds in 11 of his last 16 games. The first leg of this two-leg parlay is Pascal Siakam’s under 6.5 rebounds against the Hawks.

Leg number two of this two-leg parlay is Caris LeVert to have over 16.5 points vs. the Pacers. LeVert started the season with the Cavaliers but was traded at the deadline for De’Andre Hunter. In 10 games with Atlanta, LeVert is averaging (16.8) points per game. He’s had over 16.5 points in six of his 10 games with the Hawks. This parlay comes out to (+260) according to odds via BetOnline.

Same Game Parlay for Knicks vs. Lakers:

LeBron James Over 24.5 points & Karl-Anthony Towns Under 10.5 rebounds (+240)

Tonight will be the second of two meetings this season between the Knicks and Lakers. Both are top three seeds in their respective conferences in 2024-25. Los Angeles is on a seven-game win streak and is 11-2 since trading for Luka Doncic. LeBron James has been on a tear offensively for the Lakers during that stretch. In 10 of his last 13 games, James has had over 24.5 points. That is the first leg of our second two-leg parlay.

After missing New York’s game on Tuesday night, big man Karl-Anthony Towns is back in the lineup. He is averaging a career-high (13.4) rebounds per game in 2024-25. However, the five-time all-star has been struggling as of late. In nine of his last 17 games, KAT has had under 10.5 rebounds. It won’t be easy grabbing rebounds tonight with LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the court. This parlay comes out to (+240) according to odds via BetOnline.