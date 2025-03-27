NBA

NBA SGP Picks: Desmond Bane features in Thunder vs Grizzlies best bets

Author photo
By
Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Updated41 mins ago on March 27, 2025

Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane, Jake LaRavia out indefinitely with ankle injuries

OKC still have a chance to reach 70 wins in the regular season, but they have to get past the Grizzlies on Thursday night first. Check out our Thunder vs Grizzlies best bets and same game parlay.

Oklahoma City Thunder are 10.0-point favorites at home against the Grizzlies, with the No. 1 overall seed currently -450 to win according to the best NBA sportsbooks, while Memphis is the +350 underdog.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

  •  Desmond Bane over 20.5 points (-110)

Desmond Bane has averaged 19.0 points per game so far this season but with Ja Morant not able to play in the last five games there has been more of a demand for Bane to score.

Since Morant was sidelined with a hamstring injury, Bane has recorded 22, 44, 20, 10 and 21 points which averages out at 23.4 points per game.

Bane has seven games in a row with two or more three-pointers made and his good run of shooting from deep is a big factor in his scoring.

  •  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 1.5 three-pointers (-110)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is showing no sign of slowing down at the end of his career-best season and he continues to lead the Thunder offense on all fronts with just 10 games to go.

During March, Shai has made an average of 2.5 three-pointers per game on 6.4 attempts. On the season Gilgeous-Alexander averages 2.1 threes made on 5.8 attempts per game.

In his three games against Memphis this year, SGA has drained a total of seven threes (3-1-3).

The OKC guard remains a firm favorite to win the MVP award this season, with the best online sportsbooks pricing him at -2000 well ahead of Nikola Jokic at +800.

  •  Thunder to win by 10+ (-110)

OKC are rightly firm favorites for this one and we think they could run away with it. The No. 1 seed in the Western Conference has won four of  its last five games by 10 or more points, including on Wednesday night against the Kings.

This head to head matchup has already happened four times this season, with OKC winning all four games. They covered Thursday’s 10 point spread in two of those four games.

While OKC is in good form, Memphis has struggled in the last five games with their only wins coming against teams with a record lower than .500.

In all three of their last losses, the Grizzlies lost by at least 10 points with an average of 13.3.

Thunder vs Grizzlies same game parlay @ (+475) with BetOnline

Tags

Author photo
Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku