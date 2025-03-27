OKC still have a chance to reach 70 wins in the regular season, but they have to get past the Grizzlies on Thursday night first. Check out our Thunder vs Grizzlies best bets and same game parlay.

Oklahoma City Thunder are 10.0-point favorites at home against the Grizzlies, with the No. 1 overall seed currently -450 to win according to the best NBA sportsbooks, while Memphis is the +350 underdog.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

Desmond Bane over 20.5 points (-110)

Desmond Bane has averaged 19.0 points per game so far this season but with Ja Morant not able to play in the last five games there has been more of a demand for Bane to score.

Since Morant was sidelined with a hamstring injury, Bane has recorded 22, 44, 20, 10 and 21 points which averages out at 23.4 points per game.

Bane has seven games in a row with two or more three-pointers made and his good run of shooting from deep is a big factor in his scoring.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 1.5 three-pointers (-110)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is showing no sign of slowing down at the end of his career-best season and he continues to lead the Thunder offense on all fronts with just 10 games to go.

During March, Shai has made an average of 2.5 three-pointers per game on 6.4 attempts. On the season Gilgeous-Alexander averages 2.1 threes made on 5.8 attempts per game.

In his three games against Memphis this year, SGA has drained a total of seven threes (3-1-3).

The OKC guard remains a firm favorite to win the MVP award this season, with the best online sportsbooks pricing him at -2000 well ahead of Nikola Jokic at +800.

Thunder to win by 10+ (-110)

OKC are rightly firm favorites for this one and we think they could run away with it. The No. 1 seed in the Western Conference has won four of its last five games by 10 or more points, including on Wednesday night against the Kings.

This head to head matchup has already happened four times this season, with OKC winning all four games. They covered Thursday’s 10 point spread in two of those four games.

While OKC is in good form, Memphis has struggled in the last five games with their only wins coming against teams with a record lower than .500.

In all three of their last losses, the Grizzlies lost by at least 10 points with an average of 13.3.

Thunder vs Grizzlies same game parlay @ (+475) with BetOnline