To start the weekend, there are nine NBA games on Friday, March 14 for NBA fans to watch and bet on. One of the most intriguing matchups tonight is Cavs vs. Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Cleveland carries a 15-game win streak heading into their game vs. Memphis. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies with (+333) odds. The Cavs are favored by two points on the road.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Mar. 13, 2025

NBA SGP Picks March 13: Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Parlay Bet With +333 Odds



Same Game Parlay for Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies:

Jarrett Allen Over 9.5 rebounds, Ja Morant Over 6.5 assists, & Darius Garland Over 22.5 points (+333)

No team in the Eastern Conference has been as dominant as the Cavaliers in 2024-25. The team has two, a 15-game win streak this season. On top of that, they have another 12-game win streak as well. That is why the Cavs are 55-10. Cleveland has won 15 consecutive games and is on the road Friday to face the Grizzlies. Jarrett Allen has had over 9.5 rebounds in 11 of his last 17 games. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay. Allen is averaging (10.3) rebounds per game this season.

Memphis’ Ja Morant has been playing through injury this season but that hasn’t stopped him from producing. In 10 of his last 14 games, he’s scored 25+ points for the Grizzlies. His scoring average is down this season but Morant has been on a tear since the beginning of February. Additionally, Morant has over 6.5 assists in 13 of his last 19 games. That is the second of three legs for this Cavs vs. Grizzlies parlay.

The Cavs will be without all-star SG Donovan Mitchell as he deals with a groin injury. Mitchell missed Cleveland’s most recent game, a 109-104 win vs. Brooklyn on Wednesday. While Mitchell was out, Darius Garland had the ball in his hands more and he scored 30+ points for the first time since January 25. Garland has scored over 22.5 points in just seven of his last 20 games. However, with Mitchell out, Garland is expected to have another big game. Darius Garland over 22.5 points is the third and final leg of this three-leg parlay. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, this parlay has (+333) odds