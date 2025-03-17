On Monday, March 17, there are 10 games across the NBA for fans to watch. At 7:30 p.m. EST, the Miami Heat will be on the road to face the New York Knicks.

It will be the third and final meeting of the season between Miami and New York. The Heat are winless in their previous games vs. the Knicks this season. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Heat vs. Knicks with (+310) odds. New York is favored by 7.5 points vs. Miami.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Mar. 17, 2025

NBA SGP Picks March 17: Heat vs. Knicks Parlay Bet With +310 Odds

Miami Heat injury report Monday vs Knicks: ❓ Andrew Wiggins QUESTIONABLE (leg)

🤕 Alec Burks OUT (back)

🤕 Nikola Jovic OUT (hand broke)

👍 Duncan Robinson AVAILABLE (back)

👍 Haywood Highsmith AVAILABLE (knee)

🤕 Dru Smith OUT (achilles) Heat on 7-game losing streak pic.twitter.com/XeuA4uCd11 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 16, 2025



Same Game Parlay for Heat vs. Knicks:

Mikal Bridges Over 3.5 assists, Tyler Herro Over 2.5 three-pointers, & Karl-Anthony Towns Over 23.5 points (+310)

The New York Knicks are 5-5 in their last 10 games and lost 97-94 on Saturday to the Warriors. All-star PG Jalen Brunson is dealing with an ankle sprain. He will not be available for the Knicks vs. Miami. Brunson leads the team with (7.4) assists per game in 2024-25. Small forward Mikal Bridges averages (3.5) assists per game this season. He has over 3.5 assists in nine of his last 14 games. Bridges to have over 3.5 assists in the first leg of this multi-leg parlay on Monday night.

Miami has lost seven straight and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. At 29-38, they are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 15 games left this season. That includes their game on Monday vs. New York. Miami has been struggling to win games consistently since Jimmy Butler was traded. Leading the team offensively in 2024-25 is Tyler Herro with his career-high (23.6) points per game. He has over 2.5 three-pointers in eight of his last 15 games. That is the second leg of this multi-leg parlay for Miami vs. New York.

With Jalen Brunson out, big man Karl-Anthony Towns will have to shoulder the scoring load for New York. Towns averages (24.3) points per game this season. That is his highest since 2021-22. He is shooting a career-high (.425) percent from beyond the arc this season. Taking (4.9) three-pointers per contest. In seven of his last 16 games, Towns has scored over 23.5 points. That is the third and final leg of this multi-leg parlay for Heat vs. Knicks. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, this parlay has (+310) odds.