NBA SGP Picks March 20: Bucks vs. Lakers Parlay Bet With +300 Odds

There are five NBA games on Thursday, March 20 for fans to watch and bet on. The most intriguing matchup is at 10:30 p.m. EST when the Bucks are on the road to face the Lakers.

It’s the second of two meetings this season for Milwaukee vs. Los Angeles. On March 13, the Lakers lost 126-106 to the Bucks. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Bucks vs. Lakers with (+300) odds. Milwaukee is favored by three points on the road.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Mar. 20, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, March 20

Injury Report – March 20 at Lakers Out:

Bouyea (G League)

Portis Jr. (League Suspension)

Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain)

Umude (G League) Probable:

Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)

Lillard (Right Groin Soreness)

Trent Jr. (Left Patella Tendinopathy) — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 20, 2025

Bucks vs. Lakers Same Game Parlay Picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 10.5 rebounds, Luka Doncic Over 7.5 assists, & Austin Reaves Over 24.5 points (+300)

Milwaukee and Los Angeles are playing the second game of a back-to-back on Thursday night. The Bucks lost 104-93 on the road to the Golden State Warriors. In their last 10 games, the Bucks are 5-5 and have lost five of their last seven. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging (12.0) rebounds per game in 2024-25. That is the third-highest average of his professional career. Antetokounmpo has over 10.5 rebounds in 14 of his last 21 games for Milwaukee. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay for Bucks vs. Lakers on Thursday night.

Since he was traded to the Lakers, Luka Doncic is thriving in Los Angeles. In 16 starts with the Lakers, the 26-year-old is averaging (26.5) points, (8.8) rebounds, (8.0) assists, and (1.5) steals per game. Los Angeles is just half a game back from second in the Western Conference. They have 68 games left this season, including Thursday night at home vs. the Bucks. Luka Doncic has had over 7.5 assists in nine of his last 14 games. He averages (8.0) assists per game this season with Los Angeles. That is the second leg of our three-leg parlay on Thursday.

The 2024-25 season has been an all-around career-best year for Lakers’ Austin Reaves. After going undrafted out of Arkansas, Reaves has worked his way into a full-time starting role for Los Angeles. This season, he’s played and started in 61 of the team’s 68 games. His (19.6) points, (4.5) rebounds, (6.0) assists, and (1.2) steals are all new career-highs. This is his fourth season with Los Angeles. In five of his last 13 games, Reaves has scored over 24.5 points. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay for Bucks vs. Lakers on Thursday night. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same game parlay picks has (+300) odds.