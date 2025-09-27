NBA Star Michael Porter Jr. Lists Denver Condo For $5.3M

Michael Porter Jr. listed his 3-bedroom, 4-bath condo on the 40th floor of Four Seasons Residences in Denver for $5.25 million, according to Charlie Lankston of Realtor.com.

Michael Porter Jr. Bought Denver Condo For $4.5 Million

This comes nearly three months after the Denver Nuggets traded the 6-foot-10 wing and a 2032 first-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson.

Porter, 27, was selected 14th overall by the Nuggets in the 2018 NBA draft out of the University of Missouri. He signed a five-year contract extension with Denver in 2021 that was worth an estimated $200 million.

That same year, Porter paid $4.5 million for his 4,800-square-foot condo, which had previously been owned by famed architect Curtis Fentress, per Lankston.

The listing is held by Kim Norton of Kentwood Real Estate Cherry Creek.

“Originally conceived as the private residence of one of the world’s most revered masters of public architecture, it bears the unmistakable imprint of precision, discipline, and artistry,” the listing notes.

“Walls of glass invite light to move across marble floors and polished surfaces, transforming the home throughout the day, while at night the city below becomes a glittering sea of lights.

“Two expansive covered balconies, framed by bespoke custom planters, extend the living spaces outward, framing both mountain vistas and urban horizons while preserving perfect privacy.”

Four Seasons Residences Offers A Variety Of Amenities

The primary suite features a custom-designed bed frame and a wall of beautifully crafted closets. The spa-inspired bath boasts a deep soaking tub and dual vanities.

Although smaller, the additional two guest suites are just as luxurious, “reflecting the same commitment to comfort and refinement,” the listing notes.

In addition, Porter’s unit showcases high-tech smart features, including custom lighting and remote-controlled shades, which are meant to “heighten both simplicity and ease” of life inside the unit.

Four Seasons Residences also offers residents a 24-hour concierge and valet, in-residence dining, housekeeping, a full-service spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a year-round saltwater pool.

Porter Spends $250 Per Day On Ubers In New York City

Porter has been continuing his life of luxury in New York.

Per Spotrac, Porter is slated to earn $38.3 million this upcoming season and $40.8 million in 2026-27. However, the six-year NBA veteran admitted recently that he’s been racking up Uber bills.

Speaking during the Nets’ media day, Porter said that he’d originally arrived in New York with his car and had been planning to drive himself around.

Porter quickly realized he didn’t feel comfortable navigating the busy streets, so he decided to switch to Ubers for roughly $250 per day.

“I’m recently getting acclimated to the city,” he said, per the New York Post. “The traffic is tough. I shipped a car out here. I was thinking, ‘Can I drive?’ I ended up being like, ‘No.’ The $200 to $250 a day of Ubering is worth it out here.”

The former Nuggets star later told reporters that he has already found himself a home, explaining that he lives in a “peaceful” neighborhood near the Nets’ home arena at Barclays Center.