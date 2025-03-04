The Dallas Mavericks lost Kyrie Irving to a nasty looking knee sprain on Monday night, and his former teammates were quick to send messages of support.

Kyrie Irving sprains knee in Mavericks loss

There was concerning scenes for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, with Kyrie Irving helped into the locker room during the first quarter after a painful fall after driving to the basket.

Irving appeared to hyper-extend his knee as he earned a foul and he was in clear discomfort as the 32-year-old was helped over to the bench.

Two coaches had to help Irving to the free throw line for his foul shots and he winced in pain after making both attempts in a moving moment from the Dallas superstar.

A moment of pure determination for Kyrie Irving. After suffering an injury, Kyrie was helped to the line to take his free throws before exiting the game. He made both. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hJDDRTDLg7 — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2025

Irving was not able to return to Monday’s game and the Mavericks ended up getting blown out by the Kings without their main man on the court.

Speaking after the game, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd provided an update on Kyrie’s injury with the initial assessment not looking good.

“Just unlucky. Hope that’s he’s healthy, and it’s not serious.

“The injuries we’ve had this season, the guys are trying to hold it together, get bodies back, and it seems just as we’re close to getting someone back, someone goes down.”

There has been no return timeline set for Irving’s injury just yet but he is expected to miss an extended period of time with an MRI scan coming up soon.

Former teammates quick to send support to Irving

Having already lost Luka Doncic to the Lakers last month in one of the biggest shocks in NBA trade history, the Mavericks find themselves in an impossible position with Irving now out as we approach the business end of the season.

Doncic was quick to take to Instagram to show support to his former teammate, with the five-time All-Star posting prayer emojis on his story in reaction to Irving taking his free throws in agony.

LeBron James was another former teammate to send his support to Kyrie, with the pair still sharing a close bond from their time together at Cleveland.