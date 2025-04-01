NBA

NBA Suspensions Today: Isaiah Stewart, Donte DiVincenzo Among 5 Players Banned For Pistons-Timberwolves Brawl

Updated20 seconds ago on April 01, 2025

Pistons vs. Timberwolves fight

This past Sunday, the Pistons were on the road to face the Timberwolves. Tensions started to build early in the game. Mid-way through the second quarter, a fight broke out between several players. 

Five players and two coaches were ejected from the game. On Tuesday, the league’s office announced the suspension of five players. Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for two games. Detroit’s Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser, along with Minnesota’s Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo each received a one-game suspension.

Five players were suspended after the fight between the Pistons and Timberwolves


Joe Dumars is the Executive Vice President and head of Basketball Operations for the NBA.  He announced the suspension of five players on Tuesday. That includes Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland II, Marcus Sasser, Naz Reid, and Donte DiVincenzo. Due to his history of repeated unsportsmanlike acts, Stewart received a two-game suspension. He will also be fined $206,897.

His Pistons’ teammates Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser received a one-game suspension. Holland was fined $46,812 and Sasser $15,403. Minnesota’s Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo were each suspended for one game. Reid was fined $80,382 and DiVincenzo $65,776. Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo will serve their one-game suspension on Tuesday when the Timberwolves face the Nuggets.

Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser will serve their one-game suspension on Wednesday when the Pistons face the Thunder. Wednesday will be the first of two games Isaiah Stewart is suspended for. Along with the five players, two coaches were ejected on Sunday. They were Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni.