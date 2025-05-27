NBA Teams Were 0-190 In Playoffs When Losing Stat Battle Until Game 4

NBA teams entered Monday 0-190 in the playoffs when having fewer rebounds, fewer assists, fewer free throw attempts, a lower field goal percentage, a lower 3-point percentage, and a lower free throw percentage in a game than their opponent.

Thunder Made NBA History With Game 4 Victory

The Oklahoma City Thunder just improved that W-L record to 1-190 with Monday night’s 128-126 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

The Timberwolves somehow managed to lose despite leading the Thunder in rebounds (41), assists (30), fastbreak points (13), points in the paint (46), free throw attempts (28), free throw makes (22), field goal percentage (51.2%), 3-point percentage (43.9%), and free throw percentage (78.6%).

Teams entered today 0-190 all-time in the playoffs when having fewer rebounds, fewer assists, fewer free-throw attempts, a lower FG%, lower 3P% & lower FT% in a game than their opponent. The Thunder just made that 1-190 ⚡️ (via G. Harvey)

#NBA — NBA Stat (@nbastat.bsky.social) May 27, 2025 at 12:44 AM



During the regular season, the Wolves were 20-3 when they scored more than 120. They lost to the Thunder in Games 1 and 2 after failing to reach that mark, but the team won Game 3 after putting up 143.

Interesting enough, Minnesota’s bench also outscored OKC’s 64-27 in Game 4. The Thunder led by as many as 11 points overall. It was a much-needed win for the Thunder after they suffered a 42-point loss in Game 3.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams Carried The Thunder

This was all made possible because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams combined to score or assist on 102 of Oklahoma City’s 128 points. SGA’s 40 and Williams’ 34 were both playoff career-highs as well.

Gilgeous-Alexander made just two 3-pointers, but he went 12-of-14 (85.7%) from the foul line. Williams scored 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

“13-for-30, obviously he went to [the line] 14 times, which was too much, but 13-for-30 was a pretty good defensive effort,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of Gilgeous-Alexander’s outing.

In addition, Chet Holmgren added 21 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the 95 points combined by Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren are the most by a Thunder trio in a playoff game since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle in 2008.

The Thunder can advance to their first NBA Finals since 2012 with one more win on Wednesday.