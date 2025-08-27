NBA Teams With the Most Players at FIBA EuroBasket 2025

Wide NBA Representation

The 2025 FIBA EuroBasket is underway in Riga, Katowice, Limassol, and Tampere, with 24 nations battling in Europe’s top international basketball event. While national pride is the driving force, NBA fans also have plenty to watch. A total of 18 NBA franchises have players taking part in this summer’s championship, showing the global impact of the league.

Four Teams Lead the Way

At the top of the list, four NBA teams boast three players each on EuroBasket rosters. The Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Washington Wizards stand out as the best-represented clubs.

The Magic send three players, including Germany’s Franz Wagner and rookie Tristan Da Silva, along with Goga Bitadze of Georgia.

The Wizards feature French duo Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly, plus Tristan Vukcevic of Serbia.

The Hawks are represented by Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia), Zaccharie Risacher (France), and Vit Krejci(Czechia).

The Heat bring Simone Fontecchio (Italy), Nikola Jovic (Serbia), and Pelle Larsson (Sweden).

These rosters highlight both young prospects and established names, giving fans different storylines to follow.

Star Power Across the Tournament

Other franchises also provide significant talent, even without matching the four-team lead. The Denver Nuggets have two big men: Nikola Jokic, fresh off another dominant NBA season with Serbia, and Jonas Valanciunas representing Lithuania. The Utah Jazz send two frontcourt anchors as well, with Lauri Markkanen (Finland) and Jusuf Nurkic(Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, and Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic add further star power. Their presence ensures that EuroBasket 2025 is not only a showcase for depth but also for some of the NBA’s most recognizable faces.

Broader Impact on NBA Fans

For NBA teams, EuroBasket is more than a summer tournament. Coaches and executives often watch closely as players take on new responsibilities with their national teams. Younger players gain valuable experience, while veterans sharpen their skills ahead of the NBA season.

With 18 franchises represented and four tied at the top with three players each, EuroBasket 2025 bridges the gap between Europe’s biggest stage and the NBA spotlight. Fans are watching not only for medals but also for early clues about the 2025–26 NBA season.