A Fresh Basketball Experience



Play by Play Studios has revealed NBA THE RUN, a new 3v3 street basketball game arriving in 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The studio includes former EA Sports developers who want to capture the intensity and creativity of real streetball.

The game focuses on fast-paced action, bold tricks, and quick matchups. Players can jump into knockout tournaments either solo or with friends.

Official NBA and NBPA Licenses



The developers have secured official licenses from both the NBA and the NBPA. This means real players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and young star Cooper Flagg will appear in the game. They’ll share the court with fictional athletes created to represent the streetball lifestyle.

Smooth Multiplayer Gameplay



Online performance is a priority for Play by Play Studios. NBA THE RUN uses rollback netcode, a system that reduces lag and keeps gameplay smooth for all players. This technology, often seen in fighting games, ensures competition feels fair. The game will also include cross-play, allowing players from every platform to face each other without limits.

Authentic Courts and Street Culture



Each court is built to capture the soul of real street basketball. Locations like Venice Beach and The Tenement have been handcrafted with vibrant detail. Adding to the atmosphere, Bobbito Garcia—a respected voice in the streetball scene—will serve as the game’s announcer.

These touches give NBA THE RUN its own identity, focused on style, rhythm, and culture rather than strict realism.

A Unique Alternative to NBA 2K



With its arcade-inspired look and creative gameplay, NBA THE RUN sets itself apart from simulation titles like NBA 2K26. It aims to deliver freedom, energy, and expression on every possession.

By blending real NBA stars, global street culture, and exciting 3v3 action, Play by Play Studios plans to redefine digital basketball when NBA THE RUN launches in 2026.