NBA Trade Grades: Cavaliers Set To Acquire Lonzo Ball From Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to acquire Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Isaac Okoro. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

This move improves the defensive versatility of the Cavs while the Bulls acquire at least a more reliable player when it comes to health.

According to ESPN, the Cavs had already looked into acquiring Ball at the trade deadline. With Ball in the backcourt, Cleveland has made an important move in addressing the size at their guard position. Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome are small guards and the Indiana Pacers exposed that in the playoffs.

It was obviously glaring enough that the Cavs felt it best to bring in Ball. This move coupled with re-signing Sam Merrill virtually ensures the departure of Jerome.

Ball is a 6-foot-6 guard who averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 games this past season. He missed the stretch run from the beginning of March with a right wrist sprain.

The 27 year old missed the entirety of the previous two seasons with major left knee issues.

Cavaliers Showing No Signs Of Panic With Ball Trade

There was plenty of criticism that came in for the 64-win Cavs for falling short against the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

Instead of thinking the core needs to be broken, they appear to be holding firm and tinkering instead. One clear weakness was size in the backcourt and that has been addressed.

Furthermore, Cleveland is approximately $12M over the second apron and so Ball’s contract becomes more manageable.

The Cavs will undoubtedly be very careful in how they use Ball during the regular season. The goal will be to have him in the best possible physical condition in the playoffs. When healthy, he will offer the team great perimeter defense, three-point shooting and some ball handling.

Of course, there is an element of risk with Ball’s injury history.

It makes even more sense for the Cavs not to panic because of the way the East dynamics have shifted. Achilles ruptures for Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard put the Cavs as firm East favorites next season.

Their biggest competition currently will be the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. The Philadelphia 76ers will be a wildcard due to Joel Embiid’s health.

Grade: B+

Bulls Curiously Fail To Acquire Draft Pick Again

Chicago couldn’t secure a draft pick when trading away Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, the Bulls couldn’t secure one in dealing Ball.

You have to wonder why that is. Okoro will be a backup to Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu but has shown little signs of further growth. Ball’s injury history was always going to limit his trade value.

Just like the Thunder a year ago, though, when a team is looking to acquire a player that can potentially get them over the hump, there has to be a path to taking a stronger stance in the return.

Grade: C-