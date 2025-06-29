NBA Trade Grades: Hornets Acquire Collin Sexton From Jazz

The Charlotte Hornets will acquire Collin Sexton and a 2031 second-round pick from the Utah Jazz for center Jusuf Nurkic. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Sexton provides the Hornets with needed backcourt help alongside LaMelo Ball. Nurkic will now be backup help for starting center Walker Kessler.

Financially, not much changes on either side as both Sexton and Nurkic are entering the final year of their respective deals. Both are making around $19 million next season.

Here’s a very early reaction to how the two teams fared in the deal.

Hornets Get Necessary Ball Insurance

Ball has not been healthy for the majority of his Hornets tenure. He has played more than 51 games just once in five years with the team thus far. He played 36, 22 and 47 games in each of the last three seasons.

Sexton, meanwhile, has played at least 60 games in five of his seven NBA seasons. He is more of a combo guard, but provides the Hornets with someone who can ably backup Ball or slot alongside him in the backcourt as Kon Knueppel gets acclimated to NBA life.

Brandon Miller hasn’t had the healthiest start to his career, either, so Sexton’s reliable scoring output is a boost there as well.

Grade: B

More Moves Ahead For Jazz?

Over in Utah, this move opens up playing time for Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George and newly drafted Walter Clayton Jr.

Why were they willing to give up a solid rotation piece in Sexton for a center who will offer little? The Jazz will have to convey their 2026 first round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder if they fall outside the top eight. They have every reason to be bad next season.

John Collins opted into the final year of his contract worth $26.6 million so he will be the next player to monitor.

Grade: D+