NBA Trade Rumors: Heat, Timberwolves Expected to Pursue Kevin Durant

The Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves will likely show trade interest this offseason in Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Timberwolves Nearly Acquired Kevin Durant At NBA Trade Deadline

After the Timberwolves’ season ended in the Western Conference finals for the second year in a row, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested a trade for 6-foot-11 veteran forward Kevin Durant.

This story came shortly after Windhorst reported that Minnesota was indeed interested in acquiring Durant at the trade deadline. The Wolves were serious about adding the 11-time All-NBA member, but a deal never occurred due to the luxury tax restrictions.

“I know this is typical revisionists stuff, not revisionists but post-trade deadline discussion, which always gets a little hazy. It became clear to me from talking with the parties involved just how serious the Wolves were about trying to trade for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline,” Windhorst said.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly planning to pursue a trade with the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant this offseason “The Timberwolves need another ‘alpha’ next to Edwards to win it all, which is why sources told Hoops Wire that Minnesota is expected to pursue a Durant… pic.twitter.com/ghHVIUSe4D — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) May 30, 2025



“Now, at the time, the Wolves were not playing their best basketball. They subsequently finished the season, I think 18-5, and got to the Western Conference Finals,” Windhorst added. “So I don’t want to make it imply that their mindset is that this is still where it was in February.”

Durant, who turns 37 in September, has one year left on his four-year contract, with a cap hit of $54.7 million. The 15-time All-Star just completed his 17th NBA season, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks on 53/43/84 shooting splits across 62 games.

Per Spotrac, Durant has a no-trade clause in his deal, but the two-time Finals MVP is reportedly open to playing for the Timberwolves. He has a strong relationship with Anthony Edwards, Minnesota’s star guard who turns 24 this summer and played with Durant on last year’s USA Olympics team.

Heat Could Target Durant This Offseason

Meanwhile, the Heat could also make a move to acquire Durant.

Before the trade deadline, Durant was interested in playing for Miami, and a deal was nearly reached prior to the Heat sending star forward Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.

Miami debated cutting the Warriors out of that separate multi-team trade that was also being discussed and dealing Butler to Phoenix for Durant, sources told ESPN.

“The Heat felt they would be mortgaging their future by going down the path with Durant,” sources said, “and they didn’t move forward in the talks.”

Durant with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro under coach Erik Spoelstra is still a possibility, but the Suns star turns 37 this September and is on the books for just under $55 million next season.

This means Miami’s proposed trade package would have to include Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, and a young standout like Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Nikola Jovic.

In addition, trading Durant would be a big financial win for Phoenix, considering the Suns had a disappointing 36-46 season in which they paid over $350 million in roster and luxury-tax costs.