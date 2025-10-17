NBA Unveils New Era of Broadcasting Under $76 Billion TV Deal

A New Look for NBA Coverage

The 2025–26 NBA season tips off with more than just basketball excitement. The league’s massive 11-year, $76 billion TV deal begins, reshaping where and how fans will watch games. NBC returns to NBA coverage for the first time in over two decades, bringing back its iconic “Roundball Rock” theme and introducing Michael Jordan as a “special contributor.”

Amazon Prime joins the lineup, while ESPN retains its longstanding coverage, now including the legendary Inside the NBA crew. NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood emphasized collaboration between the partners:

“We’ll be happy to promote the full schedule of NBA and make people aware of where to find the great NBA product across the other two partners, Amazon and ESPN,” Flood said.

Michael Jordan will be joining the NBC crew as a “special contributor”

Where and When to Watch

The national schedule has a new rhythm. According to the league, the general pattern will be:

Mondays: Peacock

Tuesdays: NBC and Peacock

Wednesdays: ESPN

Fridays: Prime Video

Thursdays (midseason onward): More Prime Video games

Saturdays: ABC, ESPN, and Prime Video

Sundays: ABC, ESPN, and NBC/Peacock

Opening night — Houston at Oklahoma City followed by Golden State at the Los Angeles Lakers — will air on NBC and Peacock, marking the network’s first regular-season NBA broadcast since 2002.

Innovation Meets Accessibility

The league is introducing several innovations, including alternate camera setups with analysts stationed near team benches. The NBA app will now display scores in real time with virtually no delay, including a live clock graphic.

To simplify the viewing experience, the NBA has launched “Tap to Watch,” a digital feature directing fans to live games across networks and platforms, from local broadcasts to national matchups on ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Prime Video.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the challenge of navigating modern viewing options:

“We’ve all had that experience where you’re going to Google to find the game you want to watch because the world has changed,” Silver said.

The Future of NBA Broadcasting

ESPN and ABC retain the NBA Finals, while NBC and Prime Video share a nearly equal number of regular-season games. Prime Video will also stream every NBA Cup knockout round and Play-In Tournament game exclusively.

With Jordan’s return, NBC’s revival, and a digital-first approach, the NBA’s new broadcast era promises both nostalgia and innovation.