NBA Expands Its Global Reach

The NBA continues its international growth, this time making history in Australia. The New Orleans Pelicans played two preseason games against Melbourne United and Southeast Melbourne Phoenix, marking the league’s first-ever series Down Under.

Since 2017, the NBL has visited the United States for preseason matchups, aiming to strengthen ties between the two leagues. That relationship took another step forward when, in March 2025, the NBA agreed to send a team to the Gold Coast. Like previous NBL x NBA meetings, the games were played under official NBA rules.

Australian Roots Run Deep

Australia has become a strong source of NBA talent over the years. Players like Andrew Bogut, Patty Mills, Luc Longley, and Aron Baynes have made significant impacts on the league. Baynes, who won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs, joined NBA TV as a color commentator for the series alongside Mills.

Pelicans Impress Down Under

On the court, the Pelicans handled business. They defeated Melbourne United 107–97 and dominated the Phoenix 127–92. Zion Williamson quickly became a fan favorite, sparking viral laughs when local media asked players if they would “take a charge from Williamson.”

The star forward embraced the moment. “I know we’re having a good time joking up here,” Williamson said. “But once we step on the court both teams are going to go at each other. If I’m going up the middle, I don’t expect nobody to move out the way.”

Williamson backed up his words. In 16 minutes against United, he tallied 15 points, five assists, and two rebounds. Against the Phoenix, he posted eight points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

A Promising Future for Australia

After the games, the Pelicans praised the experience. “The game is so global that you get teams playing regular-season games in other countries,” said coach Willie Green. “After this experience I think we’ll see more teams coming to Australia.”

Guard Jordan Poole agreed. “The interactions, good basketball … I only have positive things to say. It’s something that we should make more routine.”

The Pelicans returned home to prepare for their next preseason game on October 14 against the Houston Rockets in Birmingham, Alabama.