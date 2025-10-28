NBA’s Heave Rule Sparks End-of-Quarter Creativity

What the Heave Rule Is

The NBA introduced the “heave rule” this season, giving players a new way to take end-of-quarter shots. It allows attempts from deep without affecting individual field goal percentages. Previously, players often avoided buzzer-beaters from beyond half court because a miss would hurt their stats. With the heave rule, that concern disappears.

“For stat-keeping purposes, the NBA will tell teams that any shot taken within the final three seconds of the first three quarters and is launched from at least 36 feet away on any play that starts in the backcourt will count as a team shot attempt — but not an individual one,” the league explained.

ANTHONY BLACK from 3/4 COURT 🎯 pic.twitter.com/PfOVyYVEWs — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2025

Impact on Players and Strategy



The rule encourages players to take risks at the end of quarters. Long-distance heaves now contribute to the excitement without penalizing a player’s shooting stats. The NBA’s tracking data from last season highlights just how rare successful heaves were. Players made about 4% of shots from the final three seconds of the first three quarters at the 36-foot minimum distance. Golden State’s Stephen Curry made four, while Denver’s Nikola Jokic made three under those conditions.

Why Teams Benefit

Teams now have a new tool for buzzer-beaters that could change momentum or score lines without the fear of hurting a player’s efficiency. Coaches can encourage end-of-quarter attempts, knowing that the misses won’t harm shooting percentages. This change also makes games more dynamic and unpredictable, as players can attempt bold shots in situations they previously avoided.

Memorable Moments Already

The rule has already created highlight-worthy plays. For example, Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black launched a deep heave at the end of the third quarter on Monday, Oct. 27. Plays like this show how the rule encourages creativity and gives fans exciting moments before halftime or quarter breaks.

Looking Ahead





The heave rule may influence contract talks and award considerations indirectly. Players can now take these low-percentage shots freely, focusing on helping their team rather than protecting individual stats. Coaches and analysts will watch closely to see if the rule changes end-of-quarter strategies league-wide. One thing is clear: the NBA made the game more entertaining while keeping individual stats intact.