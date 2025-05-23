Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams, the No. 6 player in the transfer portal per 247Sports and On3, has committed to NC State, he announced on social media Thursday.

“Thank you Tech for everything!” Williams posted on X. “I wouldn’t trade these last two years for anything. Lubbock is a second home to me and will always have a special place in my heart.”

Williams, who withdrew from the 2025 NBA draft earlier this week, chose NC State over Kansas and Ohio State, sources informed ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. He was a projected second-round pick but opted to return to college to try and boost his stock for next year.

Thank you tech for everything! I wouldn’t trade these last two years for anything, Lubbock is a second home to me and will always have a special place in my heart ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/Pge8MiUYCG — Darrion Williams (@OfficialDW03) May 22, 2025



According to the Raleigh News & Observer, Williams previously told CBS Sports’ Isaac Trotter that he was focused on the combine and didn’t take calls from coaches.

However, Williams also said he was open to returning to school if that was the best decision for himself.

“I’m open to it, but I wanted to be full in on the draft,” Williams said. “I didn’t want to be one foot in one foot out. If I have to go back, I’ll go back, [but] I want to go through the draft [process]. It’s my first time doing this.”

NC State Ranks No. 12 In 247Sports’ Transfer Portal Rankings

Williams, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward, began his career with one season at Nevada before transferring to Texas Tech in 2023. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last season with Texas Tech after averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

In the Big 12, he finished 11th in points (512), 20th in total rebounds (186), 15th in assists (123), sixth in field goal percentage (43.9%), and fourth in true shooting percentage (62%).

During the NCAA tournament with the Red Raiders, he scored at least 20 points in each of his final three games, averaging 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists over that span.

NC State ranks No. 12 in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, adding one five-star and five four-star recruits. The Wolfpack also sit at No. 15 in the nation for recruiting rankings, picking up two five-star players and six four-stars.