NC State Basketball Lands Top-25 Recruit Cole Cloer

Senior forward Cole Cloer, the No. 27-ranked prospect in the country by 247Sports, has committed to NC State, giving head coach Will Wade his second top-25 recruit since taking over the Wolfpack last spring.

Cole Cloer Grew Up Rooting For NC State

Cloer, a North Carolina native, has reportedly been a “priority for Wade” since he replaced Kevin Keatts as NC State’s head coach back in March, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi.

“Choosing NC State was an easy decision for me,” Cloer told ESPN. “It’s the program I have supported since I was a kid. Now I have the opportunity to represent the city and state that shaped who I am while competing in the ACC.”

“I’m excited to be part of the Red Reckoning that Coach Wade is building and to play in a system that highlights my strengths.”

Cloer also took visits to UConn, Florida, and Alabama. He received other offers from Appalachian State, Georgetown, High Point, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, and nine other schools.

However, Cloer has always wanted to play for Wade and the Wolfpack.

“Coach Wade is a proven winner with an elite staff, and I believe I can thrive under their leadership,” Cloer said. “I’m ready to bring my confidence, work ethic and swagger to a program I truly believe is on its way to becoming one of the premier teams in the nation.”

Cloer Led Team CP3 In Scoring In Nike EYBL, Peach Jam

A 6-foot-7 small forward who plays at IMG Academy (Florida), Cloer is the No. 25 player in ESPN’s 2026 SC Next 100 and the No. 1 player from the state of North Carolina.

Cloer led Team CP3 in scoring in both the Nike EYBL regular season and Peach Jam last spring and summer, averaging 16.7 points over 14 regular-season games and 15.3 points during six games at the Nike Peach Jam.

The former Caldwell Academy (North Carolina) standout is NC State’s second recruit in the 2026 class, after three-star center Trevon Carter-Givens committed last month.

In addition, Cloer is the second top-25 recruit Wade has landed since last spring, joining No. 24-ranked Matt Able, who committed in April as a member of the 2025 class.