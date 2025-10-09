NCAA Adopts Proposal to Allow Student-Athletes, Staff to Bet on Pro Sports

The NCAA Division I Administrative Committee on Wednesday adopted a proposal to allow student-athletes and athletic department staff to bet on professional sports.

However, the rule change must be approved by all three NCAA divisions. Divisions II and III are expected to consider the proposal during their respective meetings at the end of October.

NCAA Rule Change Would Take Effect Nov. 1

If approved by all three divisions, the rule change will go into effect Nov. 1. Until then, betting on college sports will remain off limits for student-athletes and athletic department staff.

According to the NCAA’s news release, the change “would not impact rules prohibiting advertising and sponsorships associated with sports betting for NCAA Championships.”

“The Administrative Committee was clear in its discussion today that it remains concerned about the risks associated with all forms of sports gambling but ultimately voted to reduce restrictions on student-athletes in this area to better align with their campus peers,” Illinois athletic director and chair of the Division I Administrative Committee Josh Whitman said in a statement.

“This change allows the NCAA, the conferences, and the member schools to focus on protecting the integrity of college games while, at the same time, encouraging healthy habits for student-athletes who choose to engage in betting activities on professional sports.”

In addition, the Administrative Committee noted the rule change was supported by the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which requested that the “change come with continued and enhanced education and support for college athletes to prevent problem gambling among student-athletes.”

Growing Number Of Student-Athletes Are Betting On Sports

The potential rule change comes as the NCAA has faced an increasing number of alleged betting violations by student-athletes in recent years.

In September, the NCAA announced that a Fresno State men’s basketball player had manipulated his own performance for gambling purposes and conspired with two other players in a prop betting scheme.

The NCAA then announced that 13 men’s basketball players from six schools were involved in gambling schemes, including betting against their own team, game manipulation, and sharing information with third parties for gambling purposes.

“The enforcement staff continues to investigate and resolve cases involving sports betting quickly but thoroughly,” Jon Duncan, NCAA vice president of enforcement, said in a release announcing the proposed rule change.

“Enforcement staff are investigating a significant number of cases that are specifically relevant to the NCAA’s mission of fair competition, and our focus will remain on those cases and those behaviors that impact the integrity of college sports most directly.”

NCAA officials emphasized that the rule change is not an endorsement of sports betting and that they remain concerned with the risks associated with all forms of sports gambling.