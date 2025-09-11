NCAA Bans 3 College Basketball Players For Betting On Their Own Games

A Fresno State men’s basketball player manipulated his performance for gambling purposes and conspired with two players to place bets on his statistics, according to findings from an NCAA investigation.

NCAA Bans Mykell Robinson, Steven Vasquez, Jalen Weaver

The NCAA ruled that Fresno State forward Mykell Robinson, San Jose State guard Steven Vasquez, and Fresno State guard Jalen Weaver are permanently ineligible due to gambling violations and are no longer enrolled at their schools.

Per ESPN’s David Purdum, Robinson and Vasquez conspired to wager on Robinson to underperform during a Jan. 7, 2025, game between Fresno State and Colorado State.

Three prop bets totaling $2,200 were placed on the under on Robinson’s statistics.

The bets, which were flagged by a Nevada sportsbook operator, won a net $15,950. One of the bets was placed by Vasquez and a “sportsbook trader,” per the NCAA.

“During the game, Robinson altered his performance, with three points scored, two rebounds, one three-pointer and no assists, to ensure the under-line bets won,” the NCAA wrote in its case synopsis.

Robinson Placed Prop Bets On Daily Fantasy Sites

Robinson also placed 13 prop bets on daily fantasy sites from Dec. 11, 2024, through Jan. 11, 2025.

The NCAA noted in its press release that Robinson’s daily fantasy sports over-line and under-line prop bets totaled $454. He did not win on all of the bets but did collect $618 on one occasion.

The investigation also unveiled that Robinson and Weaver, who were roommates at Fresno State, discussed the betting lines on each other’s statistics and placed bets on themselves and each other in select games.

According to Purdum, Weaver cooperated with the investigation and admitted to placing a $50 parlay bet on himself, Robinson, and a third student-athlete. The wager won him $260, the NCAA said.

“I respect the NCAA’s decision and I’ve taken accountability,” Weaver told ESPN in a text message. “My focus is now on my professional career, where I’m committed to proving myself of the court.”

Robinson, Vasquez Did Not Cooperate With NCAA’s Investigation

The NCAA said that neither Robinson nor Vasquez cooperated with its investigation. Robinson last played for Fresno State on Jan. 11 against Nevada, while Vasquez graduated from San Jose State in May.

Purdum added that Fresno State informed ESPN in a statement that it cooperated with the NCAA throughout the investigation and did not receive any sanctions from the case.

“Fresno State holds itself to the highest standards of integrity, character and sportsmanship, and has an unwavering commitment to compliance with all NCAA and conference rules,” the statement read.

Per the NCAA, the panel members who reviewed this case are Jason Leonard, executive director of athletics compliance at Oklahoma and chief hearing officer for the panel; Kay Norton, president emerita at Northern Colorado; and Roderick Perry, former athletics director at the school then known as Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.