NCAA Bans 6 Ex-College Basketball Players From 3 Schools For Betting Violations

Six former men’s college basketball players at New Orleans, Mississippi Valley State, and Arizona State participated in betting schemes that included game manipulation or sharing information with known bettors, the NCAA announced Friday.

NCAA Betting Cases Are Not Directly Related

The NCAA said the cases at each school are not directly related, but all three cases involved lack of cooperation by student-athletes, who knowingly provided false or misleading information to investigators.

The three cases involving the six student-athletes were resolved via negotiated resolution in coordination with the student-athletes’ schools, per the infractions process operating procedures.

Cedquavious Hunter, Dyquavian Short, and Jamond Vincent, who played for New Orleans last season, manipulated their performance for betting purposes in seven games, per the NCAA findings.

In all seven games, Hunter, Short, and Vincent allegedly lost or attempted to lose by more points than the spread at sportsbooks as part of a conspiracy with outside bettors.

In addition, text messages recovered from Short’s phone included an exchange between Short and Hunter, in which they discussed receiving $5,000.

Short and Hunter participated in FaceTime calls on the same day with a known bettor who told them to “lay it down” for the next game.

Former Players’ Eligibility Has Been Revoked

Meanwhile, two players at Mississippi Valley State, Donovan Sanders and Alvin Stredic, were offered money to throw a Jan. 6 game against Alabama A&M, according to the NCAA.

Sanders also was overheard discussing “throwing the game” ahead of a Dec. 21, 2024, matchup with Tulsa, the NCAA found.

Former Arizona State forward BJ Freeman was found to have shared information with a former teammate who was betting on Freeman’s performance at a daily fantasy site.

Freeman denied having a daily fantasy sports account, which was under his name and email address, despite making deposits while competing at a previous school.

The Committee on Infractions does not currently assess penalties for student-athletes who violated NCAA rules but did approve the findings, the NCAA noted.

The NCAA permanently revoked eligibility for all six players.