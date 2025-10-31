NCAA Implements Player Availability Reports For Men’s, Women’s Basketball Tournaments

The NCAA announced Thursday that it will implement player availability reports for the 2026 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in March.

HD Intelligence To Serve As Reporting Service Provider

According to the NCAA’s news release, HD Intelligence will serve as the NCAA’s player availability reporting service provider. HDI currently provides similar services to multiple NCAA member conferences.

Teams must submit their availability reports to the NCAA the night before their games and again two hours before tipoff. The reports will be made available to the public.

The decision to require availability reports is part of the NCAA’s efforts to safeguard student-athletes from sports betting influences and protect the integrity of the games.

“After months of thorough discussion and exploration, I applaud the Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Committees for taking such important action,” NCAA president Charlie Baker said.

“Implementing player availability reporting is a major step to increasing student-athlete protections by alleviating pressures for the enhancement of their college experience.”

NCAA Could Penalize Schools For Failing To Report

Per the NCAA, student-athletes will be assumed to be available unless designated as questionable or out. Schools that fail to comply or accurately report could be subject to penalties, which will be determined by the men’s and women’s basketball committees.

In August, the Big 12 announced that it will release player availability reports for football and men’s and women’s basketball before all conference games this season.

Big 12 football teams will be required to submit daily injury and player availability reports starting three days before each conference game.

Players will be designated as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out.

Men’s and women’s basketball teams will submit reports the night before conference games, listing players as either available, game-time decision, or out.

Final reports are due 90 minutes before the start of each game.

The other three Power Four conferences — ACC, Big Ten, and SEC — already issue availability reports. The Big Ten introduced the reports for football and men’s and women’s basketball in 2023.

The SEC followed suit in 2024, and the ACC began issuing the reports in July, including football, basketball, and baseball on the list of participating sports.

The Big 12 is releasing reports on the conference’s website.