NCAA Panel Proposes Rule Change to Approve Sponsor Logos on Uniforms

The NCAA Division I Administrative Committee on Wednesday introduced a proposal that would change the rules for commercial logos on student-athletes’ equipment, uniforms, and apparel for non-NCAA championship competition.

Proposal Calls For Additional Commercial Logos On Uniforms

Under existing NCAA rules, the only commercial logo permitted on student-athletes’ equipment or apparel during regular-season games is the logo of the equipment or apparel manufacturer.

If the proposal is approved, schools could place two additional commercial logos on uniforms and pregame/postgame apparel during non-NCAA championship competition.

One additional commercial logo would also be permitted on equipment used by student-athletes.

According to the NCAA’s official news release, the committee directed the playing rules committees and subcommittees to review the proposal and make “sport-specific recommendations” on national standards for placement of commercial logos.

“The committee’s introduction of this proposal demonstrates the continued efforts by the NCAA to modernize rules where appropriate within Division I,” said Josh Whitman, athletics director at Illinois and chair of the committee.

“As we move into a new era of Division I athletics, in which student-athletes can receive unprecedented financial benefits and support from their schools, it is appropriate for NCAA members to identify and consider additional opportunities for schools to generate additional revenue to fully support those benefits.”

Rules Changes Would Go Into Effect Aug. 1

The NCAA added that committee members will solicit feedback from NCAA schools in the coming months and may consider revisions to the proposal based on that feedback.

A final proposal is expected to be considered for a final vote in January 2026. If adopted in January, rules changes for apparel and equipment would be effective Aug. 1.

Furthermore, the Administrative Committee ordered the sport playing rules committees and subcommittees to consider potential changes for sport-specific national standards for commercial trademarks or logos on playing surfaces and officials’ uniforms during non-NCAA championship competition.

In January, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel — which was later dissolved as part of the “simplification process” of the Division I governance model — supported “consistent guidelines for commercial logos on uniforms and playing surfaces,” per the news release.

The sport oversight committees are expected to discuss this topic in the coming months and are expected to finalize changes to be effective Aug. 1.