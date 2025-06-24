The Brooklyn Nets are the frontrunners to acquire Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis in a trade deal this offseason, according to Bovada. The 7-foot-2 big man has one year remaining on the two-year, $60 million contract he signed with Boston in July 2023.

Nets Could Trade For Kristaps Porzingis After Celtics Dealt Jrue Holiday

Per Bovada, the Nets have the best odds (+300) to trade for Porzingis this summer, followed by the Golden State Warriors (+350), Los Angeles Lakers (+425), Phoenix Suns (+500), and other teams.

The sportsbook also updated its odds just hours after the Celtics traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Celtics are taking in Simons’ $27.67 million salary for next season. Boston avoids the combined $72 million owed to Holiday in 2026-27 and 2027-28.

NBA Team Odds Brooklyn Nets +300 Golden State Warriors +350 Los Angeles Lakers +425 Phoenix Suns +500 Detroit Pistons +550 Utah Jazz +700 New Orleans Pelicans +800 Orlando Magic +1200 Chicago Bulls +1400 Milwaukee Bucks +2200

In addition, the Celtics now have a projected $40 million in tax savings in 2025-26, and they’re $18 million over the second apron. Simons is also extension-eligible, per Marks.

Trading Porzingis and his $30.73 million salary would allow the Celtics to dip below the second apron, but the only NBA team that could take on the remaining $30.7 million without sending a player back is the Nets.

This is precisely why Brooklyn is the No. 1 trade destination for Porzingis. For the first time since 2010, the Nets also have a draft pick in the lottery, and they have a total of four first-rounders for this year’s draft.

Brooklyn Needs To Spend An Additional $60 Million

Furthermore, Brooklyn is the only team in the NBA to have at least $40 million in cap space. Including the free agent holds of Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, and their four first-round picks, the Nets are projected to have $45 million in cap room.

The Nets have until June 29 to exercise the team options of Keon Johnson, Drew Timme, Tyrese Martin, and Jalen Wilson. The four contracts are not guaranteed even if the options are exercised, per Marks.

Besides cap space, Brooklyn has the $8.8 million room mid-level, second-round pick, and veteran minimum exception. The Nets have $79 million in salary and will need to spend an additional $60 million.

Per Marks, Brooklyn has 16 first-round picks, including 13 that are tradable. The Knicks owe Brooklyn three future firsts (2027, 2029, 2031) and swap rights in 2028 (or Phoenix).

Porzingis Has Played In Just 99 Regular-Season Games With Celtics

Porzingis, who turns 30 this August, has been a key part of the Celtics roster for the past two years — especially during their 2024 title run — but has played in just 99 games during that span.

In 42 games (all starts) with Boston this past season, Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 28.8 minutes per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from deep.

The nine-year veteran struggled through the 2025 playoffs while dealing with the lingering effects of an undisclosed illness that sidelined him for nine games in March.