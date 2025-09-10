Nets’ backup center Day’Ron Sharpe has waived his no-trade clause

On September 3, Brooklyn Nets backup center Day’Ron Sharpe signed a contract extension. It was a two-year, $12.5 million deal. The second year of that contract is a team option.

By signing that deal with the Nets, NBA insider Keith Smith said Sharpe waived his no-trade clause. That means the 23-year-old has no control over where he could be traded in the future. It proves how eager Sharpe was to return to Brooklyn after a career-best season in 2024-25.

Looks like Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe waived his no-trade clause to come back to Brooklyn. Sharpe signed for 2 years and $12.5 million in free-agency with the second year being a team option. Sharpe should continue to be the backup center to starter Nic Claxton this season. https://t.co/9dUuRQ42GT — Sharif Phillips-Keaton (@SharifKeaton) September 9, 2025



With the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Suns selected Day’Ron Sharpe out of North Carolina. However, Phoenix traded the draft rights for Sharpe to the Brooklyn Nets. That’s where Sharpe has spent all four of his professional seasons. He’s played in 191 games for Brooklyn and has made 14 starts. During his 2024-25 campaign, Sharpe had a career-best season for the Nets. The former first-round pick averaged 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Those were all personal bests for Sharpe, along with his 18.1 minutes per game. He played in 50 of 82 games for the Nets and made two starts. Earlier this offseason, Brooklyn did not extend a qualifying offer to Day’Ron Sharpe. Despite that, NBA insiders revealed that Sharpe was eager to return to the Nets.

Keith Smith reported that Day’Ron Sharpe waived his no-trade clause last week. He did this by signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with Brooklyn. The second year of that deal is a $6.25 million player option. Now, Brooklyn has full control of where Sharpe could land. That could prove valuable at the 2025-26 trade deadline if needed.

For the 2025-26 season, Day’Ron Sharpe is set to be Brooklyn’s backup center behind Nic Claxton. The same role he’s played in each of his first four seasons. After a career-best season in 2024-25, Sharpe could see even more playing time from head coach Jordi Fernandez. Brooklyn also added big man Danny Wolf with a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Expect to see Wolf work his way into the rotation with the Nets. His talent is undeniable. If he becomes a legitimate piece for the team, trading Day’Ron Sharpe could look more appealing to Brooklyn’s front office.