Nets’ Cam Johnson (rest) is out Thursday night vs. the Indiana Pacers

At 23-46, the Brooklyn Nets are 12th in the Eastern Conference. It’s been a strategic tank for the Nets in 2024-25. They’ve traded Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith to let younger players see more action.

On Thursday, Brooklyn is on the road to face the Indiana Pacers. The Nets will be without the services of forward Cam Johnson against Indiana. He is listed as out due to rest. Johnson has played in 53 of the team’s 69 games this season.

Cam Johnson (rest) will not play for Brooklyn on Thursday

Cam Johnson (rest) is OUT tomorrow night for @BrooklynNets vs Indiana Pacers. — Meghan Triplett (@Meghan_Triplett) March 19, 2025



The Brooklyn Nets will not have Cam Johnson on Thursday night vs. the Pacers. Johnson is in his third year with the Nets. He’s played in 136 games for Brooklyn and has 125 starts. That includes 53 starts in 2024-25. The former Suns first-round pick is averaging a career-high (18.9) points, (3.2) assists, and (31.9) minutes per game. For the majority of the season, Johnson has been Brooklyn’s #1 option offensively.

Shooting guard Cam Thomas averages (24.0) points per game but he’s only played in 25 games. Cam Johnson has done what he can to keep Brooklyn competitive in the time Thomas has missed. On Thursday vs. the Pacers, the Nets will be without Thomas and Johnson. Thomas was shut down for the remainder of the year with a hamstring injury. Cam Johnson is out due to rest.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez will likely use 10+ players against the Pacers on Thursday. It’s something he’s done regularly for the Nets in 2024-25. They do not have the star talent that other teams have. Fernandez relies on the team’s depth. Ten players average at least 18+ minutes and eight players average at least 20+ minutes per game for Brooklyn. Who will step up offensively on Thursday with Cam Johnson out?