Nets’ Cam Thomas Out At Least 3-4 Weeks With Left Hamstring Strain

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated again in three to four weeks, the team announced Friday.

Cam Thomas Suffered Left Hamstring Strain Against Pacers

In the first quarter of Brooklyn’s 112-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, Thomas re-injured the same left hamstring that he repeatedly strained last season.

Thomas, 24, appeared to sustain the injury after a jump shot, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

While Thomas was able to leave the court under his own power, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard did not return due to what the team called left hamstring tightness.

Brooklyn Nets Medical Update: Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. The injury occurred during the first quarter of Wednesday’s game at Indiana. Thomas will be reevaluated in approximately three to four weeks. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 7, 2025

Cam Thomas on his hamstring injury: “It’s way different. It’s not as bad as the last one, I’ll say that. I dodged a bullet with that.” pic.twitter.com/I7rvHQvwPo — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 8, 2025



Lewis noted that Thomas injured his left hamstring three separate times during the 2024-25 season. He was limited to just 25 games (23 starts), averaging 24 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 31.2 minutes in those contests.

However, Thomas revealed Friday that his latest injury is nothing serious.

“It’s obviously frustrating being hurt with anything, whether it’s an ankle, foot, whatever the case may be,” Thomas said before Brooklyn’s 125-107 loss to the Detroit Pistons in Emirates NBA Cup Group Play.

“Nobody wants to be injured, sitting off to the side. I’m not really concerned about it. I’ll be back in no time. I’m not really upset or concerned. It was just an unfortunate play. Good thing it happened earlier this year.

“I’m going to make sure I’m fully healed. Whenever I am out that means I am 100% to go.”

Thomas Signed $6 Million Qualifying Offer

Egor Denim, the No. 8 overall pick in June’s NBA draft, started in place of Thomas.

“We don’t have another Cam Thomas,” Nets coach Jordi Fernandez said. “The constant has to be that we play hard with purpose. We have to look like a competitive team out there, a selfless team, and a connected team. If that happens, we’ll be OK.”

As a restricted free agent this past summer, Thomas wound up signing his $6 million qualifying offer, making him eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2026.

Thomas was selected 21st overall by the Nets in the 2021 NBA draft out of LSU.

In 223 career NBA regular-season games (88 starts) with Brooklyn across four seasons, Thomas has averaged 15.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 23.3 minutes per contest with a shooting line of 43.8/34.6/86.1.

The Nets (1-8) picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday against Indiana. Brooklyn is scheduled to go on the road to face the New York Knicks on Sunday.