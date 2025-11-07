Nets’ Cam Thomas Suffers Another Left Hamstring Injury

In the first quarter of the Brooklyn Nets’ 112-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, Cam Thomas re-injured the same left hamstring that he repeatedly strained last season, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Cam Thomas Injured Left Hamstring Three Times Last Season

Thomas, 24, appeared to sustain the injury after a jump shot, according to Lewis.

Although Thomas was able to leave the court under his own power, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard did not return due to what the team called left hamstring tightness.

Lewis noted that Thomas injured his left hamstring three separate times during the 2024-25 season. He was limited to just 25 games (23 starts), averaging 24 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 31.2 minutes in those outings.

Cam Thomas tweaked his left hamstring on this play and has been ruled out for the rest of tonight’s game. That’s the same hamstring that Thomas strained three times last season. pic.twitter.com/mF7q3PUExq — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 6, 2025



Thomas was reportedly examined again on Thursday, according to head coach Jordi Fernandez.

“He’s doing good,” Fernandez said. “But he was great in the locker room. We missed him. This team needs his aggressiveness. And the reality is, when you have the support from a player that is also out that always helps.

“He was very happy for the win. So hopefully we can have him back very soon. If not, we’ll do whatever it takes. His health is the No. 1 priority for us. And we’ll go from there, next man up if need be.”

Thomas To Become An Unrestricted Free Agent Next Summer