Nets Exercise 2026-27 Team Option on Noah Clowney

The Brooklyn Nets have exercised the 2026-27 team option on the four-year, $15.14 million contract of power forward Noah Clowney. His club option is worth $5.41 million, per Spotrac.

Noah Clowney Eligible For Rookie Extension Next Summer

Clowney will be eligible for a rookie-scale extension during the 2026 offseason and could reach potential restricted free agency in 2027 if he doesn’t sign a new contract before then.

In 46 games (20 starts) last season, Clowney averaged a career-high 9.1 points on 35.8% shooting from the field, 33.3% from 3-point territory, and 83.8% at the free throw line.

Clowney first debuted as the third-youngest player in Nets franchise history at just 19 years and 134 days old on Nov. 25, 2023, at Barclays Center against the Miami Heat.

He finished his second NBA season with 99 career 3-pointers made, marking the ninth-most by a Nets player through two seasons and the most for a Net prior to turning 21 years old.

In addition, the former first-rounder drained five or more 3-pointers in four games last season, matching the number of such games by all other Nets age 20 or younger combined.

Nets Drafted Clowney In 2023

Throughout his sophomore campaign, Clowney also recorded double-digit points in 21 games, including a career-high 29 points to go with six rebounds, three assists, and a pair of steals in 37 minutes against Detroit on Jan. 8.

Across 69 career games (24 starts), the Alabama product holds averages of 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 20.5 minutes per contest with a shooting line of 39.1/33.7/80.4.

The Nets selected Clowney with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft after the 6-foot-10 wing spent one season (2022-23) at the University of Alabama, where he led the Crimson Tide to SEC regular season and tournament titles and earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors.

While Brooklyn would have had decisions to make on 2026-27 rookie-scale team options for Kobe Bufkin and Dariq Whitehead, the team waived both players, which automatically declined those options in the process.

The Nets acquired Bufkin from the Atlanta Hawks last month for cash considerations.

