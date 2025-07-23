Nets Haven’t ‘Significantly’ Engaged Cam Thomas In Contract Talks

Cam Thomas’ future with the Brooklyn Nets is still unclear. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported last week that Brooklyn has “yet to even significantly engage” in contract discussions with the restricted free agent.

Cam Thomas Seeking Four-Year, $100 Million Contract

Despite the Nets entering the offseason as the only team in the NBA to have at least $40 million in cap space, they have not negotiated a new deal for their former No. 27 overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Nets Daily reported that Thomas was looking for “a deal as high as $100 million over four years,” but the latest indications are that both sides are a ways away from reaching a new contract.

Fischer previously reported the market for Thomas was nonexistent.

“I definitely, definitely want to be back in Brooklyn. It’s definitely home for me. Being drafted there you definitely build bonds with a lot of people there, so I definitely love it there,” he told WTKR News 3 last month.

“But at the same time, you have to do what’s best for you in the business aspects. So I have to play that by ear, but I definitely want to be back for sure. I definitely love Brooklyn.”

Thomas Missed Majority Of Last Season Due To Hamstring Injury

Thomas, who turns 24 in October, had an injury-plagued season and appeared in the fewest games (25) of his four-year career. The guard, however, averaged career highs in points (24.7), rebounds (3.6), and assists (3.4).

But defensively, the Nets gave up 122.3 points per 100 possessions when Thomas was on the court. He also posted 22.5 points a night across 66 games (51 starts) during the 2023-24 campaign.

Although he missed most of last season, Brooklyn reportedly wants him back.

“We love Cam. We think he’s one of the best scoring guards in the league, and an underrated playmaker. We’ll see what happens, but our feelings about Cam as a player and person have never wavered. We love him,” a Nets coach said, via Spotrac.

Nets Acquired Terance Mann, Michael Porter Jr.

Earlier this month, the Nets acquired star wing Michael Porter Jr. from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for veteran forward Cameron Johnson.

In a three-team trade, Brooklyn also acquired veteran guard Terance Mann and the draft rights to guard/forward Drake Powell, the 22nd overall draft pick from the Atlanta Hawks.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, teams are required to spend 90% of the salary cap by the first day of the regular season. This means the Nets are expected to be more active later this summer.

Including their four firsts, the Nets entered the offseason with $79 million in salary, per Marks.