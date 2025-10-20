Nets’ Haywood Highsmith (knee) is set to miss at least eight weeks due to injury

On Tuesday, October 21, the NBA has the opening night of the 2025-26 season. There are two games for fans to watch that night, followed by a full slate of games on Wednesday.

One of several teams playing on Wednesday is the Nets. They have the youngest roster in the NBA entering the 2025-26 season. Recently, NBA insiders announced that Brooklyn’s Haywood Highsmith is set to miss time. The veteran SF is still recovering from an offseaosn knee surgery. Haywood Highsmith is out at least eight weeks to begin the season for the Nets.

Haywood Highsmith will not be available for the Nets on opening night

Brooklyn Nets forward Haywood Highsmith recently experienced right knee swelling during his rehab from an August meniscectomy procedure. Highsmith will require a modified rehab program to address the swelling and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks, team says. pic.twitter.com/9O3rDropWB — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 19, 2025



All but one player were available for the Nets during the 2025-26 preseason. Haywood Highsmith was the only player on the active roster not to see action on the court. That’s because the 28-year-old is dealing with an ongoing knee injury. In August, Haywood Highsmith had a meniscectomy procedure on his knee. Unfortunately, Highsmith has experienced swelling in his knee during his recovery process.

It was announced on Sunday that Highsmith will miss at least eight weeks to begin the season for Brooklyn. Haywood Highsmith was acquired by the Nets this offseason via a trade with the Heat. It was a cost-cutting move for Miami. In that deal, the Nets also received a 2032 second-round pick. Highsmith had spent the last four seasons as a member of the Heat. He appeared in 213 games and made 80 starts for Miami.

Haywood Highsmith #7 – Year 6 pic.twitter.com/EqXKfaHdlD — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 18, 2025

During his 2024-25 campaign, Haywood Highsmith averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Additionally, Highsmith averaged 24.6 minutes per game for Miami. Over his last two seasons, Highsmith drastically improved his three-point efficiency. He’s a solid two-way threat for Brooklyn who brings veteran experience to the roster.

Despite being 28 years old, Haywood Highsmith is one of the oldest players on Brooklyn’s roster. The Nets’ average age of 23.36 years old is the youngest in the NBA in 2025-26. Brooklyn will not have Haywood Highsmith’s production to begin the year, but he can still be a leader off the bench for a young Nets squad. Haywood Highsmith will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. Not an ideal way to begin the upcoming season.