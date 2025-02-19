Nets injury report: Bojan Bogdanovic needs season-ending surgery on his foot

The Brooklyn Nets are 20-34 coming out of the all-star break. Out of their last 10 games, the team is 6-4 and has won three straight. Brooklyn has been competitive this season while losing enough games to have a lottery pick.

Last offseason, Brooklyn made a deal to send Mikal Bridges to the Knicks. In return, the Nets received a massive package of players and picks. One player they acquired from New York was veteran Bojan Bogdanovic. He had surgery last April and has yet to make his season debut in 2024-25. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Bogdanovic needs season-ending surgery on his foot.

Bojan Bogdanovic needs season-ending surgery on his foot

Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending foot surgery, sources tell ESPN. Bogdanovic last played on April 28, 2024 for the Knicks before having an initial surgery on his left foot. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 19, 2025

Over the last two seasons, Bojan Bogdanovic has missed 100+ games due to injury. In 2023024, he started the year on the Pistons and was eventually traded to the Knicks. Bogdanovic played 28 games for Detroit and 29 for New York. Last season was his 10th year in the NBA. In April 2024, Bojdanovic injured his foot during the Knicks’ opening-round playoff series.

The veteran forward needed season-ending surgery and it’s taken him a while to recover. Bogdanovic has missed the first 54 games of the season for the Nets. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Bogdanovic will miss the rest of the 2024-25 season. He needed season-ending surgery on his foot. His second procedure in less than a year. Bogdanovic wll turn 36 in April.

As a result of missing 107 games over the last two seasons, Bogdanovic has been waived by the Brooklyn Nets. They needed a roster spot to sign Kylian Hayes to a 10-day contract. Additionally, they signed Tyrese Martin to a standard NBA contract. Where will Bojan Bogdanovic play in 2025-26?