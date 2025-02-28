Nets injury update: Cam Thomas will play on Friday for the first time since January 2

At 21-37, the Brooklyn Nets are 11th in the Eastern Conference. If you asked their front office, this is likely where Brooklyn wanted to be in 2024-25.

The team has traded away players this season to tank for the 2025 draft. At the same time, the Nets have been competitive with the roster they’ve built this season. Shooting guard Cam Thomas has played in 19 of Brooklyn’s 58 games in 2024-25 due to injury. On Friday, Thomas will make his return to the lineup after missing 24 straight games.

Cam Thomas will return to Brooklyn’s lineup on Friday vs. Portland

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is available to make his return tomorrow against the Portland Trail Blazers. This will mark his first appearance in a game since January 2. Thomas has averaged 24.7 points on 45% shooting overall and 38% from 3-point range in 19 games this season. pic.twitter.com/VLhCae87O0 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 27, 2025



With the 27th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Cam Thomas was selected by the Nets out of LSU. Over four seasons, Thomas has played in 209 games for Brooklyn and has 74 starts. Over his first two seasons, Thomas was a rotational player off the bench for the Nets. However, he’s become a 20+ point per game scorer since 2023-24. In 66 games and 51 starts last season, Thomas averaged (22.5) points per game.

He averaged (31.4) minutes per game for the Nets and shot (.364) percent from beyond the arc. In 2024-25, Thomas has played in 19 games and has made 17 starts. His last game played was on January 2. That’s 24 straight games missed. Since November 25, Thomas has missed 36 games for Brooklyn. In 19 games this season, Thomas is averaging (24.7) points on (.375) percent shooting from deep.

Cam Thomas should be an instant spark of offense for the Nets on Friday when they face the Trail Blazers. That’s the type of player Thomas has been his entire career. Even when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were in Brooklyn, Thomas was still a key scorer off the bench. The Nets are at home tonight to face Portland. How many points will Cam Thomas score in his first game back since January 2?