Nets’ Michael Porter Jr. is unsure how much longer he wants to play in the NBA

This offseason, the Nets and Nuggets were involved in a trade. Brooklyn sent Cam Johnson to Denver in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick.

Upon arriving in Brooklyn, Michael Porter Jr. has not been afraid to speak his mind. He’s gone on several podcasts this offseaosn to talk about a variety of topics, some being controversial. On Tuesday, September 23, the Nets held their media day for the upcoming season. Michael Porter Jr. said he is unsure how much longer he’ll play in the NBA due to injury. Not what Nets fans wanted to hear.

Will Michael Porter Jr. end his career after the 2025-26 season?

Michael Porter Jr. says he doesn’t know how much longer he wants to play and plans to take it year by year “Because of the injuries and stuff, I don’t know how much longer I really want to play. Like, I want to play as long as I can, but people don’t understand the things I’ve… pic.twitter.com/KTmm09HXAn — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 24, 2025



With the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Nuggets selected Michael Porter Jr. out of Missouri. Porter Jr. was projected to be a top-five selection, but he suffered a lower back injury. Unfortunately, he had to have surgery, and that caused his draft stock to slip. Over his career, Michael Porter Jr. has had three surgeries on his back. It’s taken a toll on the 27-year-old just six seasons into his professional career.

Recently, the Nets held their media day for the 2025-26 season. Speaking with the media, Michael Porter Jr. shared an interesting piece of information. Due to injuries over time, Porter Jr. is unsure how much longer he wants to play. On Tuesday, Porter Jr. said he plans to take it year-by-year. He is committed to Brooklyn for the upcoming season and will re-evaluate at the end of 2025-26.

Michael Porter Jr. in his new threads 🙌 📍 @BrooklynNets Media Day pic.twitter.com/9NPPIRlxMV — NBA (@NBA) September 23, 2025

Michael Porter Jr. was traded to the Nets this offseason, and they took on the rest of his five-year, $179 million deal. The veteran SF is owed $38 million in 2025-26 and $40.8 million in 2026-27. At Brooklyn’s media day, Porter Jr said nobody can relate to what he’s had to go through to be on the court each night. That’s especially true at the end of 2024-25 when MPJ was not at full strength with Denver.

Over the last two seasons, Michael Porter Jr. played in 158 of 164 possible games. It’s a grind for Porter Jr. to produce at a high level each night. With Brooklyn, the 27-year-old will have an expanded role. For the first time in his NBA career, Porter Jr. will likely be the #1 scoring option. How far can Michael Porter Jr. help take Brooklyn in 2025-26?