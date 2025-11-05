Nets’ Michael Porter Jr. will play on Wednesday after missing Monday’s game due to personal reasons

With the Pelicans winning their first game of the season on Tuesday, one team remains winless in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets are 0-7 to begin the 2025-26 season.

Their closest game so far was a five-point loss to the Hawks last Wednesday. Against the Timberwolves on Monday, November 3, the Nets were without Michael Porter Jr. He was listed as out due to personal reasons. NBA insider Brian Lewis reported that Porter Jr. will be available for Brooklyn on Wednesday when they face the Pacers.

Michael Porter Jr. is returning to the lineup for Brooklyn after missing one game

After Noah Clowney’s energy and defensive hustle helped the #Nets on Monday standing in for the absent Michael Porter Jr., they experimented at this morning’s shootaround with some bigger lineups that saw MPJ at small forward. Just something to watch going forward. #nba #pacers — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 5, 2025



During the 2025 offseason, the Nets traded Cam Johnson to Denver. In return, the Nuggets sent Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick to Brooklyn. Porter Jr. has been available for six of the Nets’ seven games to begin the 2025-26 season. The 27-year-old was unavailable on Monday due to personal reasons. However, NBA insider Brian Lewis had a positive update for Nets fans on MPJ.

He reported that Brooklyn’s SF will be back in the lineup on Wednesday vs. the Pacers. In six games this season, Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 20.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3,0 assists. His .333 three-point percentage to begin the year is far below his .405 % career average. Michael Porter Jr. is still getting adjusted to his time with the Nets.

Seven games into the 2025-26 season, the Nets are the only winless team in the NBA. They are on the road Wednesday night to face the Indiana Pacers. Obi Toppin, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Quenton Jackson, and Johnny Furphy are all out for Indiana when they face Brooklyn. This is the Nets’ best opportunity so far this season to get their first win. The Pacers are without two key starters and several key role players.

Brooklyn’s 111.9 points per game in 2025-26 is the fifth-worst in the NBA. Additionally, their 20.4 assists per game is tied for the fourth-worst in the league. Nic Claxton’s 3.4 assists per game lead the team this season. He is Brooklyn’s starting center and is far from the modern-day big man who has strong court vision. Can the Nets pick up their first win of the season on Wednesday vs. a short-handed Pacers lineup?