Nets Offered Cam Thomas $14.1 Million AAV Over 2 Years

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered restricted free agent Cam Thomas a two-year deal with an average annual value below $15 million. The former first-rounder has been seeking between $20 million and $30 million per season on his next contract.

“Sources tell [Jake] Fischer that the Nets’ offers to date have not exceeded two-year proposals featuring an annual average value in the range of the league’s $14.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. Those offers, Fischer reports, have likewise featured a team option in Year 2,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his latest article.

“Since there are no cap-space teams in circulation to emerge with an offer sheet to Thomas or fellow restricted free agents like Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga and Chicago’s Josh Giddey, Brooklyn appears to be in no rush to expedite discussions with Thomas’ representation.”

Cam Thomas Could Sign Two-Year Deal Or Qualifying Offer

The Nets and the Utah Jazz are the only teams in the league with cap space, as Brooklyn has $19.9 million in space while the Jazz have just $6.63 million in room left.

If the report is true and the Nets have offered Thomas just $14.1 million per year, they would have the cap space to move forward with the deal and meet the salary floor before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Thomas would have to decide whether to accept that offer or play on his $5.99 million qualifying offer.

According to Basketball Reference, Thomas was selected No. 21 overall by the Nets in the 2021 NBA draft out of LSU. He is set to enter his fifth season in 2025-26.

In 215 career NBA regular-season games (80 starts) with Brooklyn across four seasons, Thomas has averaged 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 23.2 minutes per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point territory.

Thomas Wants To Remain With Nets

The 6-foot-4 Thomas is coming off an injury-plagued season, appearing in the fewest games (25) of his four-year career. The guard did, however, average career highs in points (24.7), rebounds (3.6), and assists (3.4) in 2024-25.

But defensively, the Nets gave up 122.3 points per 100 possessions when Thomas was on the court. He also logged 22.5 points a night across 66 games (51 starts) during the 2023-24 campaign.

Thomas, who turns 24 in October, hopes to remain with the Nets.

“I definitely, definitely want to be back in Brooklyn. It’s definitely home for me. Being drafted there you definitely build bonds with a lot of people there, so I definitely love it there,” he told WTKR News 3 last month.

“But at the same time, you have to do what’s best for you in the business aspects. So I have to play that by ear, but I definitely want to be back for sure. I definitely love Brooklyn.”