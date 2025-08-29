Nets Reportedly Could Trade Haywood Highsmith After Dec. 15

The Brooklyn Nets acquired forward Haywood Highsmith in a trade deal with the Miami Heat a couple of weeks ago, but his playing career in the Big Apple could be short-lived.

“I fully expect, furthermore, that we will be speaking often about Haywood Highsmith after Dec. 15, when he becomes trade-eligible once again,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Thursday.

Haywood Highsmith Owed $5.61 Million With Nets

Highsmith, who turns 29 in December, will make about $5.61 million in the 2025-26 season, according to Spotrac. The five-year veteran earned $5.2 million last season.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Brooklyn was able to absorb Highsmith’s salary into its open cap space, allowing the trade to be made without the Nets needing to send salary back to the Heat.

Including the $12.1 million Cam Thomas free agent hold, Brooklyn is $22 million below the salary cap. The Nets have until Oct. 21 to reach 90% of the salary cap.

Thomas is reportedly considering a short-term contract with the Nets for next season before seeking a larger deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

“Sources also say Thomas is showing an increasing interest in playing out next season on a $6 million qualifier for the right to enjoy true free agency next summer,” Fischer reported Aug. 10.

According to Fischer, Brooklyn hasn’t made an “aggressive effort” to sign Thomas to a long-term contract, and he has until Oct. 1 to sign his qualifying offer for the 2025-26 season.

Highsmith Expected To Miss Start Of 2025-26 Season

Miami announced earlier this month that Highsmith underwent successful surgery to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee, and the timeline for his return was 8-10 weeks.

Since Highsmith will be sidelined for at least two months, he will likely not be ready for the start of training camp and could also still be off the court for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Highsmith sustained the injury during a recent offseason training session in his hometown of Baltimore. The 6-foot-5 wing commenced his rehabilitation program shortly after the news broke.

After playing in 100 G League games and spending the 2020-21 season in the German Basketball Bundesliga, Highsmith joined the Heat on a 10-day contract during the 2021-22 campaign.

Highsmith saw more playing time in Miami since then under head coach Erik Spoelstra, and he set career highs last season in games played (74), starts (42), and minutes per game (24.6).

Per Basketball Reference, Highsmith has appeared in 213 regular-season games (80 starts) and played in 35 playoff games (zero starts) over his four seasons with the Heat.