Nets Waive Dariq Whitehead, Drew Timme Ahead of NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets have released Dariq Whitehead and Drew Timme, the team announced on Monday. The Nets will now carry a dead-money cap hit since Whitehead’s $3.26 million salary for 2025-26 is fully guaranteed.

Nets Drafted Dariq Whitehead In 2023

If Whitehead clears waivers, his $5.36 million team option for 2026-27 will be declined as part of the transaction. This is part of the four-year, $14.7 million rookie-scale contract he signed with Brooklyn in 2023.

The Nets selected Whitehead with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 draft after he spent one season at Duke. As a 6-foot-7 forward, he averaged 8.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 28 games (seven starts) with the Blue Devils.

Just In: The Brooklyn Nets have waived forward Drew Timme and guard Dariq Whitehead. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 13, 2025



However, the 21-year-old has only played in 22 career NBA games over the past two seasons, averaging just 5.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 12.3 minutes per contest.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, waiving Whitehead puts the Nets roughly $16,000 above the NBA’s minimum salary floor. Brooklyn needed to move above that salary cap threshold by next Tuesday, Marks noted.

Drew Timme Could Return To Brooklyn On Two-Way Contract

Timme, meanwhile, went undrafted in 2023 and spent most of the past two seasons in the G League. He signed a two-year standard contract in late March after surpassing expectations with the Nets’ affiliate team in Long Island.

The Nets picked up their $1.95 million club option on Timme in late June, but his salary was fully non-guaranteed, so they won’t incur a cap hit by waiving him.

In nine games (two starts) with Brooklyn last season, Timme averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 28.2 minutes per contest with a shooting line of .441/.257/.625.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, since Timme has only one year of NBA experience, he could return to the Nets on a two-way deal if he goes unclaimed.

Despite Lewis’ report, waiving Whitehead and Timme likely means the Nets are deciding between Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin for their 15th standard roster spot.

Per Spotrac, Wilson has an $88,000 partial guarantee, which will increase to approximately $382,000 if he makes the regular season roster, while Martin’s contract is fully non-guaranteed.

The Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.