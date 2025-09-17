Nets Waive Keon Johnson After Trading For Kobe Bufkin

The Brooklyn Nets have waived Keon Johnson, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Wednesday on X. This move comes months after the Nets picked up his $2.34 million team option for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Keon Johnson Had Guaranteed Money For 2025-26

Per Spotrac, Johnson’s $2.34 million salary was only guaranteed for $271,614. It would have been guaranteed for $760,520 if he had been on the team’s opening night roster.

Johnson appeared in 79 games (56 starts) with Brooklyn last season, averaging career highs of 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 24.4 minutes per contest.

However, the 6-foot-5 guard was expected to see less playing time this season after restricted free agent Cam Thomas signed his qualifying offer and the Nets drafted various rookies in the first round of this year’s draft.

By waiving Johnson, the Nets now have 21 players on their training camp roster. Brooklyn also has 15 players signed to guaranteed contracts.

Nets Acquired Kobe Bufkin From Hawks

In addition, Brooklyn acquired shooting guard Kobe Bufkin from the Atlanta Hawks this week. The Nets reportedly sent $110,000 in cash to the Hawks in that trade deal, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Bufkin is slated to earn $5.4 million this season and has a $6.9 million team option for 2026-27, per Spotrac. This is part of the four-year, $19.8 million rookie-scale contract he signed with Atlanta in July 2023.

Brooklyn has until Oct. 31 to make a decision on Bufkin’s team option.

The Hawks selected Bufkin with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Bufkin, who turns 22 on Sunday, appeared in just 27 games with Atlanta over the last two seasons.

Johnson To Enter Fifth NBA Season

Johnson, 23, was selected 21st overall by the New York Knicks in the 2021 draft out of the University of Tennessee and was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

He appeared in only 15 games with the Clippers before the team dealt him to the Portland Trail Blazers at the February 2022 trade deadline.

In September 2023, Portland traded Johnson to the Phoenix Suns as part of a three-team deal involving Damian Lillard. The Suns, however, waived him in late October.

Johnson then joined the Nets on a two-way contract in November. After making five appearances in 2023-24, Brooklyn reached an agreement with him on a two-year standard NBA contract in July 2024.

In 161 career NBA regular-season games (68 starts), Johnson has averaged 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 19.2 minutes per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point territory.