Nets, Wizards, and Hawks have the three youngest rosters heading into 2025-26

As the 2025-26 season is less than a week away, teams are ready for a fresh start. Not every franchise has the same type of optimism for the upcoming year. Several teams have young players who need time to develop.

That is true for the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards. They have two of the three youngest rosters in the NBA in 2025-26. Atlanta is also in the top three this year. Brooklyn has the youngest roster in 2025-26 with an average age of 23.36 years old. Washington is not far behind at 23.78, and Atlanta is at 23.79.

What three teams have the youngest roster in the NBA this season?

1. Brooklyn Nets (23.36 years old)

On Brooklyn’s 2025-26 roster, they do not have a single player in their 30s. In fact, 14 of the 21 players on their training camp roster were under 25 years old. That included three teenagers. Rookies Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, and Ben Saraf are all 19 years old entering the 2025-26 season. The Nets had five first-round draft picks in 2025 and used them all. It’s going to take time for Brooklyn’s roster to build chemistry and win games consistently. Due to the youth and inexperience on their roster, the Nets are picked to finish as one of the worst teams in the NBA this season.

2. Washington Wizards (23.78 years old)

Entering traning camp in 2025-26, the Wizards had 14 players with three or fewer years of NBA experience. There is plenty of youth on the team for the upcoming season. Washington’s average age of 23.78 years old is the second-youngest in the NBA. Three of their four starters are in their second or third year with the Wizards. That includes Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, and Alex Sarr. Additionally, the Wizards have rookie Tre Johnson, who is just 19 years old. He could find his way into the starting lineup if veterans like CJ McCollum or Khris Middleton struggle.

3. Atlanta Hawks (23.79 years old)

With the third-youngest roster entering in 2025-26 are the Atlanta Hawks. Zaccharie Risacher is the youngest player on the Hawks’ 2025-26 roster at 19 years old. Risacher was the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft out of France. As a rookie, he played in 75 games and made 73 starts for Atlanta. Jalen Johnson is 23 years old and is coming off a season in which he missed significant time due to injury. Atlatna hopes to see him bounce back. Additionally, the Hawks have Dyson Daniels, who is 22 and had a breakout season in 2024-25. Daniels averaged career-best numbers around the board and led the NBA with 3.0 steals per game. The Hawks also have veteran talent in Trae Young and Kristpas Porzingis. Atlanta is a dark-horse contender in the Eastern Conference.