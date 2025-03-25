New Angle Reveals the Truth About Steph Curry’s ‘Impossible’ Tunnel Shot Video

Over his 16-year career, Steph Curry has worked his way to become the greatest shooter in NBA history. Curry’s three-point dominance started a new era of basketball in the NBA.

On Thursday, March 20, the Warriors were at home to face the Raptors. Ahead of the game, Steph Curry was doing his normal workout that involved some trick shots. A video went viral of Curry heaving a ball from the tunnel to the opposing basket. The video shows the basket making a swish like the ball went through the net. However, another angle reveals that Curry missed the shot.

STEPH MISSED IT: A new angle shows that Stephen Curry’s viral shot from the opposite tunnel was actually a MISS, but looked like it went in from the flick of the net 😳 Thoughts? 🤔 Via. @overtime pic.twitter.com/d6YV0SHOX3 — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) March 25, 2025



Last week, the Warriors were at home to face the Raptors. As usual, Steph Curry did his pre-game routine. It involves taking some higher-level shots that only Curry would think to attempt. We’ve seen the 37-year-old take thousands of tunnel shots over his career. However, Curry attempted an incredibly difficult one ahead of Golden State’s game last week vs. Toronto.

A video went viral after it showed Curry taking a longer than a full-court shot and swishing it through the basket. At first, nobody questioned Curry making the shot. He is the greatest shooter the league has ever seen. Despite what the original video showed, another angle told a different story. The second angle shows Curry taking the full-court heave but coming just short. His shot hit the bottom of the net and made it bounce up like a swish going through the basket. Regardless of the shot not going in, it was still an incredibly close attempt to even be on target to hit the basket.